Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Christmas
Published

Melania Trump welcomes Christmas tree, kicks off holiday season at White House

The Christmas tree was delivered Monday

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 23Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Melania Trump has ushered in the holiday season at the White House.

The tree was delivered to the White House Monday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The tree was delivered to the White House Monday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

On Monday, the first lady welcomed the White House Christmas Tree – an 18 1/2-foot Fraser fir – which was brought to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue on a carriage led by two Clydesdales. The Christmas tree came from Dan and Bryan Trees of West Virginia, according to FLOTUS’ official Twitter account.

Upon arrival, Melania met the carriage outside and walked around examining the festive fir and posing for photos. She was dressed in a fashionable Balenciaga coat, black gloves and high-heeled boots. The carriage driver was wearing a mask, though the first lady did not appear to wear one in the photos.

First lady Melania Trump continued the holiday tradition of going out and examining the tree. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

First lady Melania Trump continued the holiday tradition of going out and examining the tree. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Others in attendance were the tree farm owners and a military band, which played Christmas carols.

FLOTUS announced the anticipated arrival of the Christmas tree in a tweet Sunday, calling it an “iconic holiday tradition.”

TWITTER USERS TROLL ROCKEFELLER CENTER CHRISTMAS TREE, LIKEN IT TO 'CHARLIE BROWN'

The Christmas tree came from Dan and Bryan Trees of West Virginia. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The Christmas tree came from Dan and Bryan Trees of West Virginia. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The National Christmas Tree Association said that, in normal years, “the selection of the White House Christmas tree is a media event at the NCTA Champion Grower’s farm attended by 100 or more people to observe the White House team select the perfect tree for the Blue Room.”

“But…2020 is far from a normal year – there was no selection event this year.”

First lady Melania Trump has yet to share her design plans for the upcoming holiday season. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

First lady Melania Trump has yet to share her design plans for the upcoming holiday season. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

MARIAH CAREY SAYS IT'S TIME FOR CHRISTMAS NOW THAT HALLOWEEN IS OVER

The tree will take its place in the Blue Room of the White House, where it will be decorated. Melania has yet to reveal this year’s holiday theme, a task typically taken on by the first lady.

The 18 1/2-foot Fraser Fir will be featured in the White House's Blue Room. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The 18 1/2-foot Fraser Fir will be featured in the White House's Blue Room. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

In the past, some of FLOTUS’ Christmas decorations have been controversial, though the first lady has always defended her interior design aesthetic.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.