‘Mean’ homeowner slammed over bizarre method to stop people walking across his front garden

Unlucky trespassers got a shock when an automatic sprinkler drenched them as they took a short cut and stomped across Thomas Lyons' lawn.

Thomas filmed his pranks on TikTok as @tgunz81 and in a follow-up video, he revealed there’s also an alarm that sounds at the same time the sprinkler goes off, warning people not to step foot on his grass.

Thomas’ first video has racked up almost 40 million views, while two subsequent clips have a combined 3.6 million views.

And the unique method to keeping trespassers off his grass has divided opinion among commenters – with some branding him "mean", and others saying he has every right to use his property how he wishes.

One person wrote: "You’re all mad for no reason. This is their yard. Walking on it can kill the grass and there are sidewalks for a reason."

While another disagreed, stating: "Cutting across the grass has saved me from missing the bus many times. People cut because it is always faster and even 30 seconds can make a difference."

A third posted: "I love this level of pettiness. It's your lawn, so do as you wish."

And someone else said: "It’s just kids walking home from school."

Other commenters were simply dismayed at how "rude" the people walking on his grass were, with many stating they were brought up to respect other people’s property.

Someone said: "I don't understand. I was raised to never walk in someone's yard, especially a stranger's."

And a second wrote: "I have always felt like it was disrespectful to walk on people's grass."

While another commented: "I was raised to never walk on people’s lawns. How are these kids just casually doing that?"

