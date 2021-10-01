4.38-carat diamond discovered by vacationing couple at state park

This sounds like a pretty good way to spend a vacation.

A California couple visited a state park in Arkansas and made an amazing discovery. While they may have shown up hoping to spend some time with nature, they left with a massive diamond.

Noreen and Michael Wredberg live in Granite Bay, Calif., and have spent the last decade visiting the country’s various national parks. During a trip to Arkansas, they visited the Crater of Diamonds State Park, according to a news release from the Arkansas State Parks.

According to the release, Arkansas is the only state in the country to have a diamond mine open to the public.

161 ALLIGATORS HARVESTED IN ARKANSAS HUNTING SEASON

Noreen says she had heard about the park on TV years ago and wanted to visit. She and her husband arrived on September 23 of this year. While there, they participated in a diamond hunt. While Noreen wanted to stay near the entrance, her husband suggested moving to a nearby field where it was a bit warmer.

While searching there, Noreen found a 4.38-carat diamond.

The Arkansas State Parks website says that it is the largest diamond found at the state park so far this year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Park Superintendent Caleb Howell inspected the diamond and said, "When I first saw this diamond under the microscope, I thought, ‘Wow, what a beautiful shape and color!’ Mrs. Wredberg’s diamond weighs more than four carats and is about the size of a jellybean, with a pear shape and a lemonade yellow color."

According to Park Interpreter Waymon Cox, the area is routinely prepared to help visitors find diamonds.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

"We plow the search area periodically to loosen the soil and promote natural erosion," he explained. "Diamonds are somewhat heavy for their size and lack static electricity, so dirt doesn’t stick to them. When rain uncovers a larger diamond and the sun comes out, its reflective surface is often easy to see."