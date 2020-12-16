Man threatens McDonald's workers with chainsaw, steals food, chases manager: cops

Chainsaws and fast food don’t make a good combination.

A bizarre scene unfolded at a McDonald’s in Maine when a male robbery suspect allegedly used a chainsaw to intimidate workers. While no money was stolen, the suspect used the power tool to make off with a free drink and some food, police say.

Authorities arrested Alice Sweet around 3:30 in the afternoon on Tuesday, according to a post on the Westbrook Police Department’s Facebook page. Police officers had located the suspect after responding to reports of a man chasing people with a chainsaw at a nearby McDonald’s.

“Today around 3:30 pm, multiple 911 calls were received reporting that a male was chasing people with a chainsaw at McDonald’s," the department wrote Tuesday on Facebook. "All on-duty officers responded immediately to the area. Officers quickly located the suspect by the VIP Tires on Riverside Street in Portland. The suspect ran from officers, but was quickly caught and arrested without further incident by the Fireside Inn.”

According to the post, authorities determined that Sweet brought the chainsaw to a nearby McDonald’s and brandished it behind the counter. The post says he “revved the chainsaw intermittently, and stole a drink and some food. When the manager confronted the suspect in the parking lot, the suspect began chasing the manager with the chainsaw. The suspect also used the chainsaw to damage two vehicles that were at the restaurant.”

Aside from the damage to the vehicles, no injuries were reported from the incident.

The Westbrook Police Department wrote that Sweet has been charged with robbery, criminal mischief, refusing to submit to arrest and violation of conditions of release.