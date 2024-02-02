Maryland woman finds $2M worth of items, including Dyson Airwrap and Le Creuset cookware, by dumpster diving

A woman from Maryland has lucked out in her dumpster diving endeavors, claiming she’s accumulated $2 million worth of thrown-away goods.

Jennifer Lleras, a 40-year-old mom of two from Baltimore, Maryland, took up dumpster diving 20 years ago while in college.

At the time, Lleras said an art professor suggested the students start dumpster diving to look for materials for class, she told SWNS.

Although she now makes enough money as the owner of a marketing agency, Lleras told SWNS that she enjoys "rescuing" items that are still in good shape.

Lleras said she goes "treasure hunting" maybe once a week when she’s out and about running errands.

Before going home, she’ll check the dumpsters near storefronts.

"I find it fun … [but] I don’t think it saves me a ton of money because I keep things I like, not things I need," she said.

She said her finds include a $500 Dyson Air Wrap hairdryer in perfect condition, a $500 Roomba vacuum cleaner and a $400 Le Creuset Dutch oven.

The mom of two said her home now has a full security system, robot vacuums on every floor, a voice-activated trash can and high-end cookware, all thanks to her dumpster diving hobby.

"I have even gifted dumpster finds to family before," she told SWNS.

She continued, "My sister loves when I find decorations and kitchenware to go in her home."

Lleras estimates a gain of $100,000 all told on items each year she finds in dumpsters around town.

"It’s really sad that the stores could take this stuff and donate [it to a place where it] will be used, but they don’t."

More than that, Lleras said she donates items that are in good shape, including party supplies, non-perishable goods and toys.

She also said that often, she'll find items in good shape that have been destroyed with paint or bleach before being thrown away in an effort to stop people from dumpster diving.

Lleras said she "finds that even worse than throwing it away."

Although the business owner finds many good items that she could keep, Lleras said she isn’t a hoarder and that her house is not cluttered.

"My house isn’t cluttered, but if I find things I need or can use, I will hold onto them," she said.

