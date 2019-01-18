Marie Kondo's Netflix show inspires viewers to 'tidy up': 3 popular organizing tips

Marie Kondo's new Netflix show is bringing many viewers joy.

The Japanese tidying expert and best-selling author helps homeowners "transform" their space by teaching them the "KonMari Method."

Her system "encourages tidying by category – not by location – beginning with clothes, then moving on to books, papers, komono (miscellaneous items), and, finally, sentimental items," Kondo, 34, states on her professional website, adding people should only keep items that "speak to their heart."

There are six rules when it comes to cleaning up your house, Kondo says:

Commit yourself to tidying up.

Imagine your ideal lifestyle.

Finish discarding first.

Tidy by category, not by location.

Follow the right order.

Ask yourself if it sparks joy.

Kondo's show arrived on Netflix on Jan. 1 and has since been called a cultural phenomenon.

"We’re very overwhelmed with the response," producer Gail Berman, whose company, The Jackal Group, helped create the finished product, told Hollywood Reporter on Thursday. "You know when the high school people on Facebook have come to find you and tell you about one of your shows, that it definitely hit a nerve out there."

Since the show's launch, Berman said he's been flooded with photos of people's sock drawers and memes inspired by the show – even his rabbi praised the unscripted show.

"People continue to tell me that they took it as a call to action and literally said to themselves, 'I must do this,' and started to do it," he added.

Here's a look at three popular organizing tips people have taken away from the new show.

Go in order

According to the KonMari Method, there are certain priorities when it comes to cleaning.

There are five different categories you should consider (in order):

Clothes

Books

Documents

Miscellaneous Items

Mementos

Instead of starting in one room and moving on to another, it's best to think about overall categories because items you find in the bedroom could also be found in the living room and so on.

Stacking upright

Kondo tells all of her new clients to stack their clothes and other items – such as towels or photographs – upright so they're easier to see in your drawer.

Yes, there is a wrong way to fold your jeans or shirts.

Kondo’s book, "Spark Joy," provides a detailed guide to her unique folding technique.

Make a pile

In order to truly clean out your closet, Kondo says you have to take every single item out and put it in a pile.

Then you should hold each item of clothing in your hands and determine if it truly brings you joy. If it doesn't, then you should donate it.

"Say thank you, and place those items in the ‘discard’ pile. If you are struggling to make a decision it means that item isn’t bringing you enough joy, so say goodbye to this too!" Good on You states on its website, citing Kondo.

When you're done, neatly fold all of the remaining items or hang them up in your closet to allow them to "breathe."