March for Life 2022: Advocates pray for a 'culture of life restored' in America

The annual March for Life takes place on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Washington, D.C. — and thousands of pro-life advocates are expected to participate in the peaceful activity that's occurred each year at this time, ever since the Supreme Court rendered its controversial Roe v. Wade decision in 1973 limiting government restrictions on abortion.

This 49th year of the march, however — which ends in front of the Supreme Court building — carries extra hope for pro-life advocates.

MARCH FOR LIFE ADVOCATES ‘EQUALITY’

Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case about a Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks, is before the high court, which currently has a GOP-appointed 6-3 majority. As Carrie Severino of the Judicial Crisis Network noted in a recent opinion piece in Fox News about the Dobbs case, "The [Mississippi] statute conflicts with the court’s controlling abortion cases, Roe, and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which held that laws may not pose an undue burden on abortion prior to viability."

Evangelist Alveda C. King, a niece of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, told Fox News Digital on Thursday, "God’s word and science agree: Human life begins in the womb. For 49 years, the flawed ruling of Roe v. Wade has denied pre-born babies the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness."

King noted as well, "Let's pray and work together for life and human dignity from the womb to the tomb, regardless of ethnicity or other socio-economic conditions."

Also just ahead of the 2022 March for Life, Dave Kubal, president of Intercessors for America (IFA), a 501c3 ministry group based in Virginia, told Fox News Digital, "This year of 2022 could be the last March for Life under the crushing weight of Roe v. Wade."

He added, "This could be the year we see all of the hard work and sacrifices made by so many over so many decades come to fruition. We believe that this year, we will see a culture of life restored in this nation."

SUPREME COURT DEALS ANOTHER SETBACK TO ABORTION PROVIDERS ON LATEST DECISION ON TEXAS HEARTBEAT LAW

He noted that "hundreds of thousands are joining in person, and many millions are joining together in prayer as the Supreme Court considers the historic Dobbs case. We’re also seeing momentum at the state level, as states are asserting their right to address this issue themselves."

In addition, Kubal said on Thursday afternoon, "Local municipalities are passing ordinances making their communities sanctuary cities for the unborn … We are marching, we are praying, and we are believing for miracles."

IFA filed an amicus brief in support of the Dobbs case; it organized prayer walks, too, around the Supreme Court building as the justices were hearing oral arguments in December 2021.

Ryan Bomberger, co-founder and chief creative officer of The Radiance Foundation, a faith-based 501c3 educational nonprofit, shared with Fox News Digital that his group values the sacredness of life at every stage — and its goal is to spread that message in numerous forums.

PRO-LIFE FATHER SHARES BOLD, HOPEFUL MESSAGE

Bomberger, a father of four, said, "Believing that human life begins at conception isn’t religion — it’s science. But defending human life and dignity is at the core of our faith, as it was with slavery abolitionists and civil rights freedom fighters."

He said as well, "God is the God of justice. And ending the violence of abortion is the justice our nation needs."

American Heritage Girls (AHG), a Christian-based scout-type group based in Cincinnati, Ohio, has been committed to honoring life from conception to natural death since its start nearly 27 years ago.

Michelle Beckham-Corbin, a director with the group, told Fox News Digital on Thursday, "AHG Troops earn the ‘Respect Life Patch’ or ‘Pin’ when they participate in activities focused on life such as the annual March for Life in Washington, D.C. — or by providing service to an organization whose purpose demonstrates a desire to respect life, such as a pregnancy center or hospice."

Beckham-Corbin said that the AHG program "strongly affirms a biblical worldview [and] affirms life at each stage. We will be praying for all participating in the March on January 21 and for an end to abortion."

Rob Chambers, vice president of American Family Association Action (AFA Action), a nonprofit dedicated to biblical family values, told Fox News Digital, "We applaud March for Life for defending unborn children in a society that embraces a culture of death. When the life of the youngest is aborted and the breath of the elderly extinguished, we know that evil abounds."

GET THE FOX NEWS APP HERE

He added, "We are all created in the image of God. We stand for life — as well as stand arm-in-arm with people and ministries that value human life at every stage of development."