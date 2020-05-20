Man's attempt to make bed for first time in 45 years goes viral, delights wife: 'I giggle every time'

Can’t teach an old dog new tricks? Tell that to this Washington man who has had his wife – and social media – howling with his attempts at making a bed.

Joanne and Jim Sterling of Manson, Wash., have achieved viral fame with Jim’s unique ways of making the bed — a chore he reportedly hasn’t done in 45 years.

BOYFRIEND ACCIDENTALLY INSCRIBES WRONG MESSAGE ON BIRTHDAY GIFT TO GIRLFRIEND

The newly retired 66-year-old was handed the housework duty by wife Joanne, also retired, as a way to “pull his weight” around the home, the Daily Mail reported.

“Once he'd retired, I told him he had to start pulling his own weight and start helping out around the house,” Joanne said, Daily Mail reported.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Of the creative bed-making, Joanne noted on Facebook that she doesn’t “think he knows what to do with the extra pillows.”

However, the basic stacking-pillow technique he used the first day quickly turned into a more inventive and decorative process, utilizing the throw pillows, stuffed animals, and even, at one point, a stool and an inflatable flamingo.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Joanne, and the couple's daughter Jessy, began sharing the clever bed structures on Facebook each day, much to their followers' delight.

“I couldn't believe the interest his little creations have had. I guess other couples can just relate to a husband not knowing what he's doing around the house.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Though, no one is more pleased with the bed-making than Joanne.

“The bed stays this way until we go to bed, and I giggle every time I pass by it,” she said. “My favorite was the very first one because it made me laugh so hard. It keeps us both in a good mood.