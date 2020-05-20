Expand / Collapse search
©2020 FOX News Network, LLC.

Man's attempt to make bed for first time in 45 years goes viral, delights wife: 'I giggle every time'

By Alexandra Deabler
Can’t teach an old dog new tricks? Tell that to this Washington man who has had his wife – and social media – howling with his attempts at making a bed.

Joanne and Jim Sterling of Manson, Wash., have achieved viral fame with Jim’s unique ways of making the bed — a chore he reportedly hasn’t done in 45 years.

The first time husband Jim attempted to make the bad left wife Joanne laughing. Courtesy Joanne Sterling Facebook

The newly retired 66-year-old was handed the housework duty by wife Joanne, also retired, as a way to “pull his weight” around the home, the Daily Mail reported.

The newly retired 66-year-old was handed the housework duty by wife Joanne. Courtesy Joanne Sterling Facebook

“Once he'd retired, I told him he had to start pulling his own weight and start helping out around the house,” Joanne said, Daily Mail reported.

Joanne and Jim Sterling of Manson, Wash., have achieved viral fame with Jim’s unique ways of making the bed. Courtesy Joanne Sterling Facebook

Of the creative bed-making, Joanne noted on Facebook that she doesn’t “think he knows what to do with the extra pillows.”

Joanne doesn't think “he knows what to do with the extra pillows.” Courtesy Joanne Sterling Facebook

However, the basic stacking-pillow technique he used the first day quickly turned into a more inventive and decorative process, utilizing the throw pillows, stuffed animals, and even, at one point, a stool and an inflatable flamingo.

Jim has started incorporating toys and other items into his bed making. Courtesy Joanne Sterling Facebook

Joanne, and the couple's daughter Jessy, began sharing the clever bed structures on Facebook each day, much to their followers' delight.

“I couldn't believe the interest his little creations have had. I guess other couples can just relate to a husband not knowing what he's doing around the house.”

Jim has gotten more creative as the days have gone on. Courtesy Joanne Sterling Facebook

“I couldn't believe the interest his little creations have had. I guess other couples can just relate to a husband not knowing what he's doing around the house.” Courtesy Joanne Sterling Facebook

Though, no one is more pleased with the bed-making than Joanne.

“The bed stays this way until we go to bed, and I giggle every time I pass by it,” she said. “My favorite was the very first one because it made me laugh so hard. It keeps us both in a good mood.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.