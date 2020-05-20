Boyfriend accidentally inscribes wrong message on birthday gift to girlfriend: 'I'm so dopey'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

This is why it’s always important to double-check your work.

When a young man from England bought a birthday gift for his girlfriend, he thought that adding a nice message would make it extra special. Unfortunately, he wasn’t paying close enough attention while placing the order.

Daniel Varey intended to order a gin glass with the inscription “Happy 30th birthday princess, love you millions,” South West News Service (SWNS) reports. Instead, the glass arrived with the message, “Can we have it delivered before Monday if possible as that’s her 30th. Nice one.”

Varey suspects that he mixed up the inscription with the message for the delivery driver while placing the order (which means that the delivery driver got a very nice, if not confusing, message as well).

“I was aiming to make Hayley's birthday as special as I could for her so I bought her loads of gifts, booked a holiday for February 2021 (fingers crossed it happens),” he told SWNS. "The gin glass 100-percent cheered her up, she couldn’t stop laughing.

“When I was putting the order through for the glass, it came up with a section saying ‘note for the glass’ and additional notes for the business," he explained. "I got them back to front. I had a feeling that I did something wrong because I’m so dopey and I literally rushed the order as Hayley was sat next to me so [I] had to do it secretly.”

Fortunately, Varey’s girlfriend, Hayley Woodward, found the mix-up amusing.

"I gave it to her yesterday morning and she literally burst out crying with laughter,” Varey said. "It came gift wrapped so I didn't see it before she opened it, and I was like, 'What the hell is wrong with you? I’ve put my heart and soul into that glass!' Then she showed it to me and I was mortified!”

As it turns out, the glass is still being put to good use, despite the odd message.

"Hayley has already put the glass to use and enjoyed a nice gin and pink lemonade in it yesterday. We have a great sense of humor and take life with a pinch of salt so we have definitely seen the funny side.”