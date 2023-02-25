Man yells at girlfriend to 'stop f---ing eating,' she then charges him with 'fat-shaming'

A dramatic relationship upset connected to food has shown up on Reddit, the social media site — and it has prompted the age-old question: "Can this relationship be saved?"

A man describing himself as a 26-year-old male explained that his sister, who is 23, runs a bakery business — "and she’s been struggling lately to keep up with orders because she’s short-staffed."

The man, who did not share his location, said his sister "does a lot of orders for wedding cakes that require custard or marmalade fillings — and I offered to help her out by making these fillings at home and bringing them to her so [that] she has less work to do," he added.

However, there's been a huge problem.

"Unfortunately, the past four times I’ve made these fillings," the man wrote on Reddit, "my girlfriend has literally dipped her fingers into the filling jars and contaminated them because, in her words, she ‘just wanted to try some.’"

The man's girlfriend is 24 years old, he said.

"I’ve tried explaining to her," he wrote, "that she can’t dip her fingers in and contaminate the entire batch, because then I have to remake it."

"She pouts and says that she likes using her fingers because it takes her back to her childhood."

He said he told her "she should use a spoon and take some out if she wants to try [it] so badly, "but she just pouts and says that she likes using her fingers because it takes her back to her childhood."

He went on to say that recently, he'd been "trying to finish some chocolate custard to send it over to my sister really fast because she was running late on a wedding cake order for an important client."

So he told his girlfriend, as he shared with others, "to not eat the custard, and if she really wanted to, to please use a spoon."

The man said he stepped "out of the shower, and what do I see? She has her fingers in it again!"

He said he "totally lost it because this is the fifth time she blatantly disregarded what I said."

"She got mad at me for ‘fat-shaming’ her."

He said that he "yelled at her," he shared, "and told her to ‘stop f---ing eating’ the food I’m making, because it’s not for her, and she’s contaminating it."

The girlfriend broke into tears, he said.

"She got mad at me," the man revealed, "for ‘fat-shaming’ her, even though I made no comment on her weight, and she has no history of weight issues or eating disorders."

He added, "I know I was harsh, but she kept pushing my limits."

The post on Reddit, to date, has garnered 38,000 reactions and over 5,300 comments.

Plenty of people sided with the man — with some even telling him to let the relationship go.

Wrote one commenter, "Start charging her for the batches she’s contaminated. Or make some for her to finger-paint with, or whatever. You’re [not in the wrong] — and she’s absolutely sabotaging you and your sister’s relationship."

Another person chimed in with, "She sounds like she's purposefully trying to get in the way of you helping your sister at this point, so I would say she's probably jealous of your relationship with her."

This individual added, "This is her way of making you stop the attention and help you are giving your sister."

"I would say she's too immature for an adult relationship."

The same poster also wrote, "I would talk to her about this, but after pretending to blame you for fat-shaming her out of context, I would say she's too immature for an adult relationship and probably isn't worth pursuing if she's going to try to ruin your relationship with your sister long-term."

The commenter also said that if the girlfriend "find[s] another way to try to get you to stop [helping the sister] … I would leave her then for sure. Don't let her isolate you from your friends and family."

Said another person on Reddit, "When she is confronted with (justified) anger she screams and cries that he is saying she is fat!??! So she can be the victim." This commenter then affirmed the original poster and said he was not in the wrong.

Wrote a different commenter, "This isn't normal. Either she actually does have some hidden issues around food, or she has some urge to sabotage [the original poster's] relationship with his sister."

One comment elicited thousands of reactions of its own: "Does she also wear a diaper and draw on the walls with crayons because it reminds her of her childhood?"

Wrote another person in the same vein, "Get her a Golden Ticket to Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory. She can go dip her entire body into the chocolate lake like that German kid."

"At least raccoons wash their hands before they eat."

Said another person, "To be fair, at least raccoons wash their hands before they eat."

Said still another person, summing up the feelings of many others on the platform, "I cannot imagine the words that would come out of my mother’s mouth if she caught me sticking my fingers into food that was meant for someone else."

Said another person, "I hate fat-shaming, but that’s absolutely not what he was doing. She’s an awful person."

Fox News Digital reached out to a clinical psychologist for professional insights into the relationship drama.

Said Dr. Jayme Albin, PhD, of New York City, "The girlfriend is acting and thinking In a very self-centered way. Not only is she disregarding her boyfriend's request, but he's brought her attention to the fact that people in the community will be affected by her actions — and still she continues it."

"It's "a catharsis for the frustrated moral philosopher in all of us."

Dr. Albin also related to Fox News Digital, "She's affecting the food cost of the sister's business and defeating the purpose."

Added Albin, "She needs to raise her emotional intelligence and take a look at her own actions — and not defend herself based on childhood or gaslight others by throwing out false accusations that have zero to do with what’s going on here."

The subreddit community known as "Am I the a-----e?" was created nearly 10 years ago, according to Reddit.

The platform says it's "a catharsis for the frustrated moral philosopher in all of us, and a place to finally find out if you were wrong in an argument that's been bothering you. Tell us about any non-violent conflict you have experienced; give us both sides of the story, and find out if you're right, or you're the a-----e."

The man who shared the girlfriend drama was decidedly "not the a-----e," according to the Reddit community.