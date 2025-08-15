Expand / Collapse search
Man saved after stray bullet hits his Christian cross: 'God is definitely real'

Trauma surgeon says bullet ricocheted off chain, preventing devastating chest injury

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
A 20-year-old man from Ocala, Florida, is crediting faith following a near-death experience.

Aidan Perry was at his friend’s house when he was accidentally shot in the chest by a .40-caliber pistol in June, FOX 25 reported.

Perry was rushed to the HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and taken to the operating room.

He successfully survived the gunshot wound.

He was wearing his gold necklace with a cross pendant, which medics believe could have split the bullet — sparing his major organs from damage. 

aidan perry florida man shot with bullet survived from cross necklace

Aidan Perry, 20, from Ocala, Florida survived a .40-caliber gunshot wound. (Aidan Perry)

The bullet entered Perry’s chest, exiting near his armpit.

It then reentered his body through his arm — resulting in a broken humerus.

Perry told FOX 35 he thought he was going to die after he looked down and saw "tons of blood."

"It’s just kind of a reminder now – to never stop believing," said Perry. 

"Keep believing and God’s definitely real."

florida man shot with bullet survived from cross necklace

This cross necklace, pictured above, helped save a 20-year-old Florida man's life by splitting a bullet during an accidental shooting. (FOX 35)

He said that while he considered himself religious before this, his faith has only grown stronger since the incident. 

Khafra Garcia Henry, a trauma surgeon who operated on Perry, said the young man is "a very fortunate young individual because if his chain was not there, the outcome would have been completely different."

Perry was treated at HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and taken to the operating room, successfully surviving the gunshot wound.

Perry was treated at HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and taken to the operating room, successfully surviving the gunshot wound. (Aidan Perry)

"When we normally see these injuries, they're usually devastating injuries," Henry added. 

"In Aidan’s case, he was fortunate enough where the bullet did not enter his chest wall – it ricocheted off the chain he was wearing."

"God’s definitely real."

Perry's necklace was a gift from his father last Christmas. 

The man who allegedly shot Perry unintentionally was arrested in Sumter County.

He was charged with culpable negligence causing injury, according to Village-News.

