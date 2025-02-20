Man plans 'extended' travel after winning lottery by playing same numbers for years

A man in Wayne County, Michigan won over a million dollars in the lottery after playing the same numbers year after year — and said he now plans on taking an "extended family vacation."

The man, 54, who did not reveal his identity, told the Michigan Lottery that his $1.3 million jackpot win was a "dream come true."

His winning ticket was drawn on Jan. 8.

He bought the winning Lotto 47 ticket at a liquor store in Taylor, Michigan, southwest of Detroit.

"I have played this set of numbers for four years," the winner told the Michigan Lottery. "I scanned my ticket on the Lottery app and saw the confetti fly."

His winning numbers were 04-08-17-28-36-43. He did not tell the Michigan Lottery how he came up with those numbers — or whether he plans to continue playing them now that he's won the jackpot.

Winning, said the man, "is a great feeling and gives me and my family financial freedom."

The winner chose to receive his jackpot winnings in the form of a lump sum of $901,000, said the Michigan Lottery.

He plans on paying bills in addition to going on an "extended" vacation with his family.

In 2024, eight players won the Lotto 47 jackpot, Michigan Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli said in a press release published by the Michigan Lottery.

"It looks like that luck is continuing into 2025! Congratulations to the lucky player and his family on their big win," said Shkreli.

The Lotto 47 game costs $1 per play. Winners are drawn on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Each player selects six numbers from one to 47, said the Michigan Lottery's website.

The jackpot begins at $1 million and grows until it is won.

The Michigan Lottery began in 1972 and supports the state's public schools, said its website.

Since its founding, more than $28 billion has gone to the School Aid Fund, said Michigan Lottery.

"We are proud to support the education of Michigan's children, which is our primary mission," said the website.