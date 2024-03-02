Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

Man hogs extra seat on train with his bag and is incensed when a woman moves it so she can sit down

Some 1,200 people reacted to a train travel controversy involving a seat hog

By Maureen Mackey Fox News
Published
A viral Reddit drama has received about 1,200 reactions as people chime in on a train travel controversy and something that's a pet peeve for many.

Posting on social media Saturday, a Reddit writer asked others if she was right or wrong for "moving someone’s bag when there were no seats left on the train [and] he wouldn’t wake up despite me making several attempts to get his attention.

"I’ve been mulling this over for the last few weeks."

She said she was on the train "going to work in the morning. It was packed, and some guy was sleeping with his bag occupying the seat next to him."

Added the poster, going by the username SnuffleWumpkins, "I didn’t feel like standing, so I repeatedly tried getting his attention by saying, ‘Excuse me.’"

train at station in Philadelphia

A commuter asked others if she was right or wrong for "moving someone’s bag when there were no seats left on the train [and] he wouldn’t wake up despite me making several attempts to get his attention." (Getty Images)

However, after "four to five times," she said, "I gave up and just put his bag on the floor so I could sit down."

That did not go over well.

"I’m reasonably sure he was faking being asleep."

"The literal second I put the bag on the floor he wakes up, glares at me and asks what the f--- I’m doing before angrily grabbing the bag and making a big show of looking through it before putting it on his lap."

The Reddit poster added, "I responded that seats aren’t for bags, sat beside him and that was the end of it except for the occasional angry glare. 

"I don’t feel guilty or anything."

red commuter train on tracks

"I’m reasonably sure he was faking being asleep, but would like some vindication that I am not [wrong] in this situation." (iStock)

She also noted, "I’m reasonably sure he was faking being asleep, but would like some vindication that I am not [wrong] in this situation."

The top responder to her dilemma, grabbing some 1,700 "upvotes," got right to the point.

"Bags do not get seats of their own," the person wrote. "Period. You tried, he wouldn't wake up, so he gets his stuff touched."

A CTA train

"Bags do not get seats of their own," the person wrote. "Period." (Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Another person wrote, "He should be thankful he still has a bag." 

Said another person, "If he woke up that quickly to the bag being moved, he was ignoring you and pretending to sleep."

reddit app logo

"If there are people standing, you should move your bag and make space. Seats are for people, not bags." (iStock)

And yet another said, "Any time I’m in a public place, my bag is all wrapped up around me. I’m not just leaving it on a chair for someone to walk away with."

In a similar post a bit earlier, a commenter shared with others, "If there are people standing, you should move your bag and make space. Seats are for people, not bags."

That same commenter also added, "And you definitely should have moved it once someone said something."

Maureen Mackey is managing editor of lifestyle for Fox News Digital.