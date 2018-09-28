Man finds Mississippi governor's wedding ring in 'old couch' decades after it went missing, gov says

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant on Friday said he’d gotten back his original wedding ring, decades after it first went missing, after someone found it “in an old couch.”

A man identified as Jeff Maher notified Bryant’s office after making the unlikely discovery, the governor’s spokesman Clay Chandler told The Associated Press.

DC LAWYER SUES EX-FIANCEE FOR RETURN OF $100G ENGAGEMENT RING, CALLS IN ‘CONDITIONAL GIFT’

The couch in question – which had once belonged to Bryant – came to be in Maher’s possession after he picked it from the side of the road outside the home of a relative of Bryant’s wife, Chandler said.

The couple had given the piece of furniture to the cousin of first lady Deborah Bryant in 1989 – the same year the governor believes it went missing, Chandler said.

Inscribed on the gold wedding band were the Bryants' initials, as well as their Dec. 31, 1976, wedding date.

BRIDE SURPRISES GROOM WITH FIRST LOOK AT HIS MOTHER’S GRAVE

The governor met with Maher in Copiah County to retrieve the ring and posted a photo of the moment on Twitter.

“My friend Jeff Maher found my original wedding ring from 1976 in an old couch,” he tweeted. “It had been lost since 1989. Thanks, Jeff!”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.