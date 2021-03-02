Man asks woman to refund the cost of food, drinks after relationship goes nowhere

And they say romance is dead.

A hairstylist from Milwaukee has stirred a debate on Twitter after revealing that one of her former suitors has asked to be reimbursed for their three dates.

The woman, who identified herself as Alex on Twitter, first shared news of the guy’s gutsy question in February, posting a screenshot of his texts to her account.

"It’s the audacity for me," she captioned the screenshot, which appeared to messages the man sent in regards to "reimbursing" him.

"Hi Alex[,] hope you’re doing well. Would you mind letting me know what your Venmo is?" he begins.

WOMAN SHARES MAN'S RESPONSE AFTER FLIRTING WITH HIM THROUGH WINDOW

He quickly gets to the point of his question, claiming that "it’s only fair to ask for equal payment from you for the dates we went on."

"I believe it was 3 separate times we went out to bars/restaurants where I paid for both of us each time. I’d say #35 is more than fair for your food and drinks that I got you during those dates," he writes. "I view you as a fair girl, I hope you’ll consider reimbursing me."

The man then appeared to share his own Venmo information, should Alex actually want to send him the $35.

And that was how it ended … sort of.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Following the tweet, a debate began raging in the comments. Most readers seemed aghast as the man’s request, but there were many who defended his thought process. In a few cases, some people even shared their shockingly similar exchanges with other suitors.

"Dating is like gambling," one woman wrote. "You put your time, money, whatever into it and sometimes it doesn’t [work out] and you leave empty handed. You made the decision to spend money and now you’re mad you didn’t win?"

"[He’s] corny for asking that but realistically y’all gotta stop expecting everything for free," another person countered. "[Women] wanna be equal so bad until it comes to the stuff y’all don’t like (side note I’ll gladly pay for dates) but I’ve seen some women act mad entitled and for what."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Commenters continued to go back and forth over the post, which has since been retweeted more than 11,000 times.

However, only one commenter seemed to touch on the most astounding part of this whole story: "I’m more confused about how they went on 3 dates and only spent $70?!?!" she wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alex refrained from sharing too many other details about the exchange, but she did confirm she hadn’t reimbursed her date — via a GIF from "Monsters Inc."

"How I’m going to sleep tonight knowing I still have that $35," she wrote.