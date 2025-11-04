Mamdani's rice-eating habit with hands sparks debate, plus Vegas star calls out pricing issues

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

DINING DIVIDE: For eating rice with his hands, New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani has faced criticism, sparking debate about cultural food practices.

'BE UPFRONT': Rick Harrison of "Pawn Stars" reveals what bothers tourists about pricing issues on the Las Vegas Strip.

'LIVING HISTORY': Visitors to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library can discover the last Boeing 707 Air Force One that carried the California native.

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

LACE UP – You don't need to spend hundreds to get a good pair of sneakers. Continue reading…

QUIZ FUN AND A LOT MORE – Play the American Culture Quiz — and take a chance on an all-expenses-paid trip to New York City for the All-American Christmas Tree lighting! See the details...

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE