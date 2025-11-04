Mamdani's rice-eating habit with hands sparks debate, plus Vegas star calls out pricing issues

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani has stirred debate by eating rice with his hands. (iStock; Seth Wenig/AP Photo)
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.
TOP 3:
DINING DIVIDE: For eating rice with his hands, New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani has faced criticism, sparking debate about cultural food practices.
'BE UPFRONT': Rick Harrison of "Pawn Stars" reveals what bothers tourists about pricing issues on the Las Vegas Strip.
'LIVING HISTORY': Visitors to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library can discover the last Boeing 707 Air Force One that carried the California native.
Former President Ronald Reagan is shown aboard Air Force One. (Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute)
MORE IN LIFESTYLE
LACE UP – You don't need to spend hundreds to get a good pair of sneakers. Continue reading…
QUIZ FUN AND A LOT MORE – Play the American Culture Quiz — and take a chance on an all-expenses-paid trip to New York City for the All-American Christmas Tree lighting! See the details...
Try for a chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to New York City! (Fox News)
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Twitter
LinkedIn
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Fox News First
Fox News Opinion
Fox News Lifestyle
Fox News Autos
Fox News Health
DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
Fox News
Fox Business
Fox Weather
Fox Sports
Tubi
WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE
Fox News Go
STREAM FOX NATION
Fox Nation
Instagram
YouTube
Twitter
LinkedIn
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Fox News First
Fox News Opinion
Fox News Lifestyle
Fox News Autos
Fox News Health
DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
Fox News
Fox Business
Fox Weather
Fox Sports
Tubi
WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE
Fox News Go
This article was written by Fox News staff.