Mamdani's rice-eating habit with hands sparks debate, plus Vegas star calls out pricing issues

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
A bowl of chicken biryani in a bowl, left; right, New York City mayoral candidate Zohan Mamdani.

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani has stirred debate by eating rice with his hands. (iStock; Seth Wenig/AP Photo)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

DINING DIVIDE: For eating rice with his hands, New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani has faced criticism, sparking debate about cultural food practices.

'BE UPFRONT': Rick Harrison of "Pawn Stars" reveals what bothers tourists about pricing issues on the Las Vegas Strip.

'LIVING HISTORY': Visitors to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library can discover the last Boeing 707 Air Force One that carried the California native.

President Reagan making call from rotary phone, smiling, holding paperwork, aboard Air Force One.

Former President Ronald Reagan is shown aboard Air Force One. (Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute)

