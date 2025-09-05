Best men's and women's sneakers under $60 that don't sacrifice comfort

Comfortable sneakers don’t have to come with a triple-digit price tag. We’ve found some great sneakers for less than $60 that deliver all-day support without the high price. These shoes are strong options whether you’re on your feet for hours at work, walking the dog or exploring hiking trails.

Classic Crocs are well-known for their comfortable, flexible fit. Whether you’re on your feet all day for work, taking a walk around your neighborhood or out in the garden working, Crocs will keep your feet comfortable and cool. There are dozens of unique colors to choose from. You also get the ease of slip-on shoes when you want them and a sports mode when you flip down the back foot strap.

Original price: $64.99

HEYDUDE slip-ons are popular with pretty much every generation. They are professional-looking, making them ideal for wearing to work, out to dinner or even just around the house. Select colors, like these duck green loafers, are on sale for less than $60. The shoes themselves are lightweight and have elastic laces that flex with your foot, so your shoes fit more comfortably.

10 BOOTS TO KEEP YOUR FEET DRY DURING FALL RAINY SEASON

Original price: $79.99

New Balance 608 V5 cross trainers are designed for all-day wear. With NDurance rubber outsoles, these New Balance shoes can withstand constant wear-and-tear. The midsole also absorbs impact, relieving pressure off your feet as you walk. These shoes are specifically designed walking and everyday comfort and support.

Original price: $49.99

If you’ve ever wanted a pair of Birkenstocks , but don’t want to pay the high price tag, these Cushionaire sandals are a more affordable option. Crafted from faux leather, the sandals have traction outsoles that keep a secure grip on any type of surface. The lightweight cork base means you aren’t lugging around heavy sandals on your feet. There are dozens of colors to choose from, but note that the sandals do run small, so you may want to get a size up.

10 COMFORTABLE SHOE PICKS FOR FEET THAT ACHE

Original price: $82

Skechers slip-ins make it easier than ever to put your shoes on. You get the look of a tied sneaker without the hassle. The heel pillow holds your foot firmly in place once you’ve slipped into the shoes, while the memory foam inner cushions your foot as you walk.

OFFICE-READY SNEAKERS YOU WON'T WANT TO TAKE OFF

All of Skechers' shoes, including these women’s Go Run Consistent sneakers, are comfortable for long-term wear. This pair is designed to be ultra-light so they’re comfortable to walk, run and jog. The air-cooled foot bed keeps your feet cool and comfortable, preventing them from overheating during warmer weather.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Original price: $70

Designed for both athletes and the everyday wearer, Puma Amplifier sneakers have a heel bubble in the midsole that seriously cushions your feet and helps with shock absorption. The mesh upper helps your feet breathe while the extra-thick heel protects your feet from chafing or scratching the back of your heel.