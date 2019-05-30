Majority of engaged couples register for this kitchenware item, study reveals

Creating a registry may be one of the most fun parts of planning a wedding – and these are the most popular gifts newlyweds desire.

“The registry journey is an exciting part of wedding planning where couples tend to discuss their personal styles, values and what their future looks like as they decide on the products, experiences and funds they’ll want to start their new life together,” said Kristen Maxwell Cooper, editor in chief of The Knot, the most popular wedding site in the United States.

However, it seems most American couples share that same personal style – at least according to The Knot Wedding Registry Study. The study, billed as the largest and most comprehensive wedding registry study in 2019, reveals that the most requested item on couples' gift registries is the KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer.

Unsurprisingly, the other items that made the top five most-requested on The Knot Registry were all kitchen-related: stainless steel measuring cups, a set of Pyrex containers, a toaster and Ninja blender.

According to the survey, wedding registries averaged about 111 different items worth around $4,700. Among the most popular items were bakeware, for which 87 percent of couples registered. Within the kitchenware category, cookware, kitchen appliances and kitchen accessories also were all must-haves on the wedding registry.

Though cash registries are on the rise – with 37 percent of couples electing a cash option, up from 27 percent in 2017 – and charity registries are starting to gain traction with 11 percent of couples opting to choose a charity to support as their main registry, the survey shows gift registries still reign supreme. Because there’s nothing like starting your new life with a bunch of new stuff.