Florida man arrested after crashing strangers' wedding

Well, it was definitely fun while it lasted.

The party was cut short for one Florida man who was arrested for crashing the wedding reception of two strangers, boldly sneaking into the event not once, but twice, before being caught by law enforcement.

On May 20, Sadie and Adam Dajka said “I do” at the Grand Plaza Hotel in St. Pete Beach, Yahoo Lifestyle reports, and their dreamy ceremony went off without a hitch. When the reception rolled around, however, uninvited guest Mark Allen Saunderson was able to slip into the soiree, reportedly enjoying the hors d’oeuvres and open bar, dancing with the women of the bash – a scene parallel to the hit 2005 flick “Wedding Crashers.”

When the new Mr. and Mrs. hit the dance floor together, wedding photographer Val Ritter experienced a strange interruption.

BRIDE DEMANDS GUESTS 'GIFT' MORE MONEY THE MORNING AFTER THE WEDDING

“It was the first dance, and I was taking pictures of my bride and groom. I feel [Saunderson] behind me doing some kind of dance or touching me and trying to get my attention,” Ritter told Fox 13. “I’ve had wedding crashers, but they’ve never been that aggressive.”

Snapping a photo of his dance moves, Ritter was surprised to see the married couple looking so alarmed – which she, of course, caught on camera.

“At first we were like, ‘Is that your friend?' 'No.' 'Is that your friend?’” Sadie Dajka told WTSP.

“He basically came in and was just at the bar trying to get drinks then he was dancing with the bridesmaids and the groom's mother,” witness Jan Vanpolen echoed in agreement to WFLA.

“The bride thought it was hilarious. The groom did not,” Vanpolen dished. “Neither did any of the groomsmen.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The bride’s father and two brothers promptly escorted Saunderson out of the party, Yahoo reports – but the man wouldn’t be gone for long. The Land O’ Lakes wedding crasher soon returned to the bash, entering through the kitchen. This time, though, revelers didn’t find his antics to be quite so humorous.

Saunderson was escorted out again and arrested by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, charged with disorderly conduct, as per Fox 13. Law enforcement officials reported that he had been drinking.

On Tuesday morning, the party crasher was bailed out of jail, according to WFLA.

Moving forward, the Dajkas say they’ll be harboring no hard feelings towards the uninvited guest. Sadie even plans to feature the moment in her wedding album, Fox 13 reports.

“When weddings go bad, it just becomes part of your wedding and story,” Ritter said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP