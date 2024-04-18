Maine gun store hires 'udderly' adorable employee, a baby cow

A gun store in Maine has quite the new hire on its hands: a baby cow.

The calf named Kade is now the "shop pet" of A&G Shooting, a gun store in Fairfield, Maine.

Fairfield is a small town in central Maine, located near the city of Waterville.

Kade's backstory is somewhat sad.

His "mom had rejected him, so he was shivering and cold and [lying] in some mud in the woods, and we found him," Adam Hendsbee, owner of A&G Shooting, told Fox 22 Bangor.

Hendsbee and his wife brought the Miniature Zebu calf into their home to keep him warm and safe.

After they nursed Kade back to health, Hendsbee decided to put him to work at A&G Shooting.

The calf's "duties" at the store include inspecting products and receiving snuggles, said Fox 22.

Unsurprisingly, tiny Kade has become a local draw.

The pet is a "celebrity" in Fairfield — and is available for pictures, pets and cuddles whenever he is in the store, Hendsbee told Fox 22.

Kade is also apparently quite an agreeable coworker.

"He brings in a lot of smiling faces and a lot of kids — [he] gets the newer generation into stuff and makes the gun shop aspect a little warmer," Payton Atwood, an employee at A&G Shooting, told Fox 22.

Alessandra Varricchio, a customer who came in specifically to see Kade, said he was "so adorable."

"Cows are my favorite animal, so it's nice to have him here," Varricchio told Fox 22.

Miniature Zebus are a rare and critically endangered breed of cattle, notes the website for Oklahoma State University's Department of Animal & Food Sciences.

As the name suggests, the animal's "most notable characteristic is their small size."

A full-grown miniature zebu is about three to three-and-a-half feet tall, and a bull like Kade is expected to weigh between 400 and 600 pounds, said Oklahoma State University.

As long as I can fit him in the car, he'll go wherever with me

Comparatively, a black Angus cow will weigh well over 1,000 pounds.

Kade's size will dictate how long he is employed at A&G Shooting, said Hendsbee.

"For the next few months, I would say he's going to be a staple here. As long as I can fit him in the car, he'll go wherever with me," he told Fox 22.

