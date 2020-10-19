Luggage containing woman’s ashes goes missing at Cleveland airport: report

Some things are irreplaceable.

A piece of luggage containing the ashes of a woman who died earlier this year reportedly went missing in an Ohio airport. The luggage is said to have arrived at the airport and was even seen coming down the turnstile, but it has since gone missing.

The family of the late Doris Mooren flew from California and Texas to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport on Saturday, with Morren's ashes inside a piece of checked luggage, Cleveland 19 reports.

According to her son-in-law Harold Karaka, Mooren asked to be buried in the same cemetery as her mother in Northfield, Ohio.

ARIZONA FAMILY LEARNS WHY AIRPLANE PART MYSTERIOUSLY LANDED IN BACKYARD

But the suitcase containing her ashes reportedly went missing at the airport.

“We met in Dallas and then flew into Cleveland and upon arrival went down to get the luggage and it was gone," Karaka told Cleveland 19. "It was scanned by American Airlines and they said it did arrive and it came down the turnstile. Somebody else picked it up possibly by mistake or it was stolen.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He continued, “(Officials) said there were other bags that were taken at the same time Saturday night. They have it on video so they’re reviewing that, the police department is. But we don’t know what kind of evidence they’re going to be able to find.”

The Cleveland Hopkins International Airport told Fox News that it had no comment on the situation at this time.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The family has offered a $100 reward for the return of the suitcase, which also contained Mooren’s death certificate. Her loved ones still plan on holding a small memorial service for her and hope to have her remains returned by then.