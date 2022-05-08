Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

TRAVEL
Published

Lincoln Memorial art exhibit in Massachusetts celebrates monument's 100th anniversary

The Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Mass., is displaying notable artworks that depict the Lincoln Memorial

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new art exhibit in Massachusetts is showing the world a collection of works that feature the Lincoln Memorial.

The exhibit can be found at the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Mass. — a two-hour drive west of Boston. 

FABRIC FROM DRESS ALLEGEDLY WORN WHEN PRESIDENT LINCOLN WAS ASSASSINATED UP FOR SALE

The museum has named the multimedia display the Lincoln Memorial Centennial Exhibition: The Lincoln Memorial Illustrated.

It will run through Sept. 4, 2022, according to the exhibit’s website.

  • Lincoln Memorial
    Image 1 of 2

    The Lincoln Memorial is located in Washington, D.C. (iStock)

  • Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Massachusetts
    Image 2 of 2

    In this file photo, visitors walk into the Norman Rockwell Museum. The museum has opened an art exhibition celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Lincoln Memorial. (AP Photo/Chitose Suzuki)

About 50 "historical and contemporary artworks" are being put on display, including illustrations, cartoons, archival photographs, sculptural elements, artifacts and ephemera, the museum announced online.

Henry Bacon and Daniel Chester French’s architectural and sculptural contributions to the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., are highlighted throughout the exhibit. 

PRESIDENTS DAY: GREAT ADVICE FROM GREAT US PRESIDENTS FOR MODERN-DAY AMERICA

Other featured works include patriotic paintings from singer Tony Bennett and sketches from comic book artist Mark McKenna.

The art exhibit made its debut on Saturday ahead of the Lincoln Memorial’s 100th anniversary, which is set to take place on May 30, 2022. 

The world-famous American monument was completed 57 years after President Abraham Lincoln’s assassination.

American illustrator and painter Norman Rockwell reportedly admired Lincoln, the museum’s CEO Laurie Norton Moffatt told the Associated Press.

"He thought of him as just a towering American and admired his ability to bring the country together at such a challenging time, and he incorporated him into a number of his paintings," Moffatt said.

WHAT ABRAHAM LINCOLN WOULD TELL AMERICA'S KIDS TODAY   

The Norman Rockwell Museum partnered with Chesterwood, the historic art studio that belonged to French in the 20th century, to bring this exhibit together.

Free admission is available for Massachusetts residents with ID. 

Tickets range from $10 to $20 per person. 

Reservations can be made online at nrm.org.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The museum is open Monday and Tuesday, plus Thursday and Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST — and Saturday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.

Cortney Moore is an associate lifestyle writer/producer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter at @CortneyMoore716.

FEATURED STORY

Parallels of the Ark: How Noah's Journey Symbolizes Jesus