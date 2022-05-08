Lincoln Memorial art exhibit in Massachusetts celebrates monument's 100th anniversary

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new art exhibit in Massachusetts is showing the world a collection of works that feature the Lincoln Memorial.

The exhibit can be found at the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Mass. — a two-hour drive west of Boston.

The museum has named the multimedia display the Lincoln Memorial Centennial Exhibition: The Lincoln Memorial Illustrated.

It will run through Sept. 4, 2022, according to the exhibit’s website.

About 50 "historical and contemporary artworks" are being put on display, including illustrations, cartoons, archival photographs, sculptural elements, artifacts and ephemera, the museum announced online.

Henry Bacon and Daniel Chester French’s architectural and sculptural contributions to the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., are highlighted throughout the exhibit.

Other featured works include patriotic paintings from singer Tony Bennett and sketches from comic book artist Mark McKenna.

The art exhibit made its debut on Saturday ahead of the Lincoln Memorial’s 100th anniversary, which is set to take place on May 30, 2022.

The world-famous American monument was completed 57 years after President Abraham Lincoln’s assassination.

American illustrator and painter Norman Rockwell reportedly admired Lincoln, the museum’s CEO Laurie Norton Moffatt told the Associated Press.

"He thought of him as just a towering American and admired his ability to bring the country together at such a challenging time, and he incorporated him into a number of his paintings," Moffatt said.

The Norman Rockwell Museum partnered with Chesterwood, the historic art studio that belonged to French in the 20th century, to bring this exhibit together.

Free admission is available for Massachusetts residents with ID.

Tickets range from $10 to $20 per person.

Reservations can be made online at nrm.org.

The museum is open Monday and Tuesday, plus Thursday and Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST — and Saturday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.