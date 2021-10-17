Tony Bennett earns Guinness World Record for latest album with Lady Gaga

Tony Bennett’s latest album with Lady Gaga helped him earn yet another Guinness World Record.

The performer released "Love for Sale" on Oct. 1. At age 95 and 60 days, the release makes him the oldest person to release an album of new material. The album sees the two multi-generational friends sing duets celebrating the music of Cole Porter.

"Thank you to all my fans!" Bennett says in a video announcing the latest accolade from the Guinness World Records organization.

Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, also takes a moment in the video to note what a transcendent experience it is to sing alongside the living legend.

"I see a young boy every time I sing with him, and it just makes the experience of singing so freeing," she says. "To have it be about two souls singing together… and then at the same time, I also take in all his wisdom. The wisdom of all his years."

"Love for Sale" is Bennett’s latest studio album after a more than 70-year career that includes 19 Grammy Awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Award. It also marks his second full album with Gaga after they met roughly 10 years ago to collaborate on the single "Lady is a Tramp." That led to them getting together again for "Cheek to Cheek" in 2014.

Thanks to that collaboration with Gaga, Bennett also holds the Guinness World Record for "Oldest person to reach No. 1 on the U.S. album chart with a newly recorded album. In total, the 95-year-old has five world records that also include: longest time between U.K. top 20 albums (39 years), the oldest person to enter the U.K. top 20 album chart ("Duets: An American Classic" at age 80) and longest time between the release of an original recording and a re-recording of the same single by the same artist.

The news comes as a bright spot for Bennett after his family announced in February that the crooner was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. The diagnosis led, in part, to his decision to retire from touring.

In August, the singer’s son Danny Bennett revealed to Variety that his father was pulling out of concerts in New York, Maryland, Connecticut, Arizona, Oklahoma and Canada.

"It’s not the singing aspect but rather the traveling," Danny told the outlet at the time. "He gets tired. We don’t want him to fall on stage, for instance. We’re not worried about him being able to sing. We are worried, from a physical standpoint… about human nature."

Fortunately, his ability to record has not diminished.