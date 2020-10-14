Lemur stolen from San Francisco Zoo, police say

An endangered lemur has been stolen from the San Francisco Zoo & Gardens, according to police.

The San Francisco Police Department issued a press release about the missing mammal and state that the male ring-tailed lemur named Maki appears to have been illegally taken from his habitat on Tuesday night.

Police responded to the zoo’s call on Wednesday, Oct. 14, at around 9:40 a.m.

Seven species of lemur are kept in the zoo’s Lipman Family Lemur Forest, according to resources it has published online.

Forced entry into Maki’s animal enclosure was discovered by police, the release stated.

An investigation is underway and the scene was processed for evidence.

“Maki is an endangered animal and requires specialized care, we are asking the public to help get him returned to the San Francisco Zoo” officials close to the case wrote in the release.

Residents have been urged to contact local law enforcement immediately if the lemur is sighted.

Tipsters should also be aware that Maki’s location as well as a description of anyone who has possession over him will be requested by police.

Information can be shared with the San Francisco Police Department’s 24-hour tip hotline 1-415-575-4444 or with the agency’s “Text a Tip” system at TIP411. Text messages should begin with SFPD.

“We understand that lemurs are adorable animals, but Maki is a highly endangered animal that requires special care. We are asking the public for help in his return," said Dr. Jason Watters, an executive vice president of animal behavior and wellness at the San Francisco Zoological Society.

“As one of our oldest lemurs, Maki requires a specialized diet. Of the 19 lemurs here, at 21.5 years, he has exceeded median life expectancy of 16.7 years, but is also one of the slowest, and we believe, likely, the easiest to catch,” he continued in the zoo’s press release.

Last October, a man who stole a lemur from the Santa Ana Zoo, also in California, was sentenced to three months in federal prison.