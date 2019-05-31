Lady Gaga's wildest looks go on display in Las Vegas – meat dress included

Big news for Little Monsters – some of Lady Gaga’s wildest, most iconic looks through the last decade are being presented for the first time with a proper exhibit in Sin City.

On May 30, the Haus of Gaga/Las Vegas display opened up inside the Park MGM Hotel, directly adjacent to the Park Theater where the Grammy and Academy Award-winner is hosting the second leg of her “Enigma” residency on the Strip, InStyle reports.

Curated by longtime Haus of Gaga exec Nicola Formichetti, the museum-like production was envisioned to be an “ever-changing experience featuring Lady Gaga’s most iconic fashion pieces from her personal vault spanning more than 10 years of cultural, musical and fashion reinvention,” the creative house said in a press release obtained by Fox News.

Notable pieces include Gaga’s infamous 2010 MTV Video Music Awards meat dress, the “cigarette shades” from her “Telephone” music video, the gown she sported to the 2012 presidential inauguration and 2017 Super Bowl bodysuit, both by Versace, one of her outfits from her role as Ally Maine in “A Star is Born,” plus various wigs, headpieces and accessories. Even one of the star’s Golden Globes is included in the collection, the Reno Gazette-Journal reports.

Formichetti told InStyle it was “quite emotional” to coordinate the exhibit in its entirety.

“We actually got quite emotional because we never look back. At the Haus of Gaga we always look forward, always trying to do new things,” she said. “It's all about looking forward. So, to have a space that is about her past is a strange feeling, but we wanted to do it for her fans.”

The Haus of Gaga otherwise keeps the 33-year-old singer’s looks in a “large, secured” California space that is “very temperature controlled,” and acts as an archive, according to the outlet.

Formichetti detailed that the looks will be swapped out in the display, as “there's so many aspects to Gaga, I want to keep changing it up.”

Always one for a dramatic moment, the songstress herself stopped by at the Haus of Gaga/Las Vegas display’s opening day, much to the delight of her fans Billboard reports.

Moving forward, select items from the show will be auctioned, with 100 percent of proceeds benefitting the Born This Way Foundation, the nonprofit co-founded by Gaga and mom Cynthia Germanotta, as per the news release.

The display will be open to the public from 12 pm to 8 pm daily, with extended hours until midnight on the days that Gaga is performing at her residency.