Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

TRAVEL
Published

Labor Day travel: 5 cities might see influx of fly-ins over the holiday weekend

TripIt analyzed internal flight booking data to try and determine Labor Day travel trends

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
close
CDC urges unvaccinated not to travel for Labor Day Video

CDC urges unvaccinated not to travel for Labor Day

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel tells 'The Story with Martha MacCallum' the CDC needs 'to stick to practical suggestions.'

Some cities will likely see more visitors over Labor Day weekend than others.

A travel report from the vacation planning app TripIt analyzed flight booking data submitted by users to determine which locations are trending around the federal holiday.

The number of flight bookings on the platform went up by 18% for July 2021 – which is a number that’s nearly three times as many the app received the same time last year, according to TripIt.

TripIt’s Labor Day 2021 Domestic Flight Destination Rankings

    1. Las Vegas
    2. Denver
    3. Chicago
    4. New York
    5. Seattle

WHY LABOR DAY WEEKEND TRAVEL IS TRICKIER THIS YEAR

The five U.S. cities that topped TripIt’s bookings this year are Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, New York and Seattle. 

While it’s not immediately clear if the shifting state of the coronavirus pandemic has played a role in recent flight bookings, New York went up 10 places in TripIt’s ranking this year and Seattle went up one place.

UNVACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19? DELAY TRAVEL THIS LABOR DAY WEEKEND: CDC 

Sunnier cities in California, Florida, Hawaii and Arizona notably went down in rank this year, according to TripIt.

In terms of which airports might be the busiest over Labor Day weekend, TripIt reports that travelers will likely see larger crowds at San Francisco International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, Denver International Airport, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

TSA REPORTS LOWEST NUMBER OF TRAVELERS SCREENED IN SINGLE DAY SINCE MAY 

Some cities will likely see more visitors over Labor Day weekend than others, according to a travel report from the vacation planning app TripIt, which analyzed flight booking data submitted by users.

Some cities will likely see more visitors over Labor Day weekend than others, according to a travel report from the vacation planning app TripIt, which analyzed flight booking data submitted by users. (iStock)

The digital travel resource also predicts that Labor Day travelers will see the highest traffic on the Thursday and Friday before the holiday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recently urged unvaccinated Americans to avoid non-essential travel as the country tries to get a handle on the COVID-19 delta variant, which has a high transmission rate.

As of Sept. 1, more than 1.4 million Americans were screened through TSA checkpoints, according to the agency’s daily passenger throughput.

Cortney Moore is a Digital Associate Writer/Producer for Fox Business. Follow her on Twitter at @CortneyMoore716.