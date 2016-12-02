L.A. street artist builds 6" wall around Trump star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

next Image 1 of 3

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump wants to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border and make Mexico pay for it.

Los Angeles street artist Plastic Jesus has a different idea. He built a teeny, tiny wall around Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and social media went nuts.

“Everyone was attacking him [Trump] on a personal level," Plastic Jesus told Fox News Latino. "I wanted to focus on his policies, and I thought this was a good graphic way of doing that.”

The British-born artist says he was concerned about whether people would understand the meaning of his installation but says from the moment it was placed on the boulevard, people flooded to take photos of it.

He says about 99 percent of the messages were in support of the work. “I woke up this morning to about 117 emails and tons of messages via social media,” he said.

He told FNL he even had someone who identifies as a Hollywood Police Department employee tweet a message in support of his work, and that got retweeted by former L.A. mayor, Antonio Villaraigosa. Plastic Jesus says that practically makes him a city-sanctioned street artist.

The 6-inch high mini-concrete wall is topped with razor wire, miniature U.S. flags and is decorated with “Keep Out” signs written in both English and Spanish.

Plastic Jesus, who coined the phrase “Don’t Make Stupid People Famous,” says the sentiment came from the idea that the media is dumbing itself down and focusing on celebrity news and trying to pass it off as real news. "It’s also intended to be a criticism of us the consumer," he said. "We make these people famous."

He’s a critically-acclaimed artist whose provocative work challenges society to see its darker side.

Plastic Jesus removed the work from the Walk of Fame at the end of the day Wednesday.

He says the many costumed characters were getting upset because tourists were paying too much attention to the mini-wall instead of taking photos with them. An Edward Scissorhands, he said, even kicked the small wall.

In 2015, the artist placed a life-sized Oscar statue snorting cocaine on all fours in the middle of Hollywood Boulevard as a commentary on the drug epidemic in Tinseltown. The year before, he created an Oscar statue with a heroin needle in its arm – inspired, he says, by the overdose of Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Plastic Jesus told FNL that he gave himself a pseudonym because much of his work is illegal.

“I’ve been in U.S. for nine years," he said. "When I first saw a plastic Jesus sitting on the dashboard of a car, I had to ask why anyone would need a plastic figure to remind you of your belief. My name is meant to remind us of integrity.”