This Kentucky farm had a Highland cow baby boom: See the photos

When the world gives you a headache, turning to adorable animal photos always helps.

This month, TC Highlands Farm in Pleasureville, Kentucky, shared images of its baby cows on Facebook. At the farm, Kristin Carmack and her 15-year-old daughter, Tristin, raise registered Scottish Highlands cattle and the calves are as cute as a button.

"[Tristin] helps me in every aspect of the farm including, and not limited to, feeding, care, daily operation, farm visits as well as the more pressing things like artificial insemination, breeding and birthing," Carmack told Fox News.

TC Highlands Farm also welcomes educational farm visits as their schedules allow.

"We do the visits in small groups in an intimate setting where you can interact and get hands on with some tamer cattle and calves," said Carmack, noting that guests get the opportunity to pet, brush and feed treats to these animals as they answer questions about the creatures.

As of March 22, the farm has 16 breeding cows, one bull and seven babies on the premises.

"We have five more to calve before the end of spring and several bred for fall calving season," Carmack said.

That’s a lot of cuteness in store.

"These cattle bring smiles to so many people's faces," Carmack added. "These cows are our lives."

For a painting with the cows session, view the farm's booking schedule for available visit days at sessionl.ink/tchighlandsfarm.

