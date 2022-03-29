Expand / Collapse search
This Kentucky farm had a Highland cow baby boom: See the photos

These adorable Highland calves are sure to bring a smile to your face

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
When the world gives you a headache, turning to adorable animal photos always helps.

This month, TC Highlands Farm in Pleasureville, Kentucky, shared images of its baby cows on Facebook. At the farm, Kristin Carmack and her 15-year-old daughter, Tristin, raise registered Scottish Highlands cattle and the calves are as cute as a button. 

"[Tristin] helps me in every aspect of the farm including, and not limited to, feeding, care, daily operation, farm visits as well as the more pressing things like artificial insemination, breeding and birthing," Carmack told Fox News.

Kristin Carmack and her 15-year-old daughter, Tristin, raise registered Scottish Highlands cattle, and the calves are as cute as a button. 

Kristin Carmack and her 15-year-old daughter, Tristin, raise registered Scottish Highlands cattle, and the calves are as cute as a button.  (Mdt Photography LLC)

TC Highlands Farm also welcomes educational farm visits as their schedules allow. 

TC Highlands Farm also welcomes educational farm visits as their schedules allow.  (Mdt Photography LLC)

TC Highlands Farm also welcomes educational farm visits as their schedules allow. 

"We do the visits in small groups in an intimate setting where you can interact and get hands on with some tamer cattle and calves," said Carmack, noting that guests get the opportunity to pet, brush and feed treats to these animals as they answer questions about the creatures. 

Educational visitors to the farm get the opportunity to pet, brush, and feed treats to these animals as they answer questions about the creatures. 

Educational visitors to the farm get the opportunity to pet, brush, and feed treats to these animals as they answer questions about the creatures.  (Mdt Photography LLC)

As of March 22, the farm has 16 breeding cows, one bull and seven babies on the premises. 

    A highland cow and calf at TC Highlands Farm in Pleasureville, Kentucky.  (Mdt Photography LLC)

    A highland cow at TC Highlands Farm in Pleasureville, Kentucky.  (Mdt Photography LLC)

    A highland cow and calf at TC Highlands Farm in Pleasureville, Kentucky.  (Mdt Photography LLC)

    A highland cow at TC Highlands Farm in Pleasureville, Kentucky.  (Mdt Photography LLC)

"We have five more to calve before the end of spring and several bred for fall calving season," Carmack said.

That’s a lot of cuteness in store. 

"These cattle bring smiles to so many people's faces," Carmack added. "These cows are our lives."

For a painting with the cows session, view the farm's booking schedule for available visit days at sessionl.ink/tchighlandsfarm.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter at @66PerriStreet.