Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas
Published

Kansas police track down owner of wallet missing for nearly 50 years

The man was 'tickled' when he got the call

By Patrick Reilly | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Kansas Police Department tracked down the owner of a handmade wallet that had been lost nearly 50 years ago.

The misplaced item was found recently and turned in to officers in Great Bend, a town of about 15,000 some two hours northwest of Wichita.

TORNADOS RIP THROUGH OKLAHOMA ALONG WITH BASEBALL-SIZED HAIL

The long-lost wallet still contained many items, including a social security card and a driver’s license with an expiration date of 1974, The Great Bend Police Department said in a Facebook Post on Thursday.

Cops found the owner, who now lives in Lawrence, Kansas, about three hours East of Great Bend. 

A Kansas Police Department found the owner of a handmade wallet that was lost nearly 50 years ago.

A Kansas Police Department found the owner of a handmade wallet that was lost nearly 50 years ago.

The man was "tickled" when he got the call, and told cops that he had in fact lost a wallet sometime in the early 1970s, police said.

The wallet was homemade, the man told police.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"It’s not everyday we have fun stories like this we have to share," the department said.

"What a great story and it made us smile!"