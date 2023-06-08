Kansas man smashes state fishing record with 64-pound smallmouth buffalo: 'Whoa!'

The Kansas state fishing record for a smallmouth buffalo has finally been broken after 44 years.

Thayne Miller, an angler from Topeka, Kansas, recently caught a 64.75-pound smallmouth buffalo from the Clinton Reservoir, five miles west of the City of Lawrence on the K-10 Highway.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks shared news of Miller’s record-breaking catch on the agency’s Facebook and Twitter account on Wednesday, June 7.

"Whoa!" the state wildlife department captioned both posts.

Miller reportedly caught the smallmouth buffalo with bowfishing equipment, and the fish measured 45.25 inches in length and 35 inches in girth.

Smallmouth buffalo are a catostomid (AKA sucker fish) game fish species that typically live in bodies of freshwater in the United States, according to wildlife records from the U.S. Geological Survey.

The game fish can generally be found in major tributaries and surrounding waters of the Mississippi River, Gulf of Mexico and Lake Michigan.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks reports that the last state record holder was Scott Butler, an angler from Lawrence, Kansas, who reeled in a 51-pound, 41-inch-long smallmouth buffalo from a private farm pond in Douglas County.

Anglers who hope to break a state fishing record in Kansas must have fishing license and use legal fishing means.

Record fish applicants are also required to photograph their catch, weigh the fish on a certified scale before freezing it and have the fish identified by a district fisheries biologist or regional fisheries supervisor with the Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks.

There’s a 30-day waiting period for state record fish applicants.