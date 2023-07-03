July 4th trivia, 'vampire' fish sightings — and gator shocks sleeping couple

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

PATRIOTIC Q&A – Quiz your kids on July 4th with this list of fun, All-American holiday trivia. Continue reading…

'RESILIENT BEASTS' – "Vampire" fish with rows of sharp teeth are taking bites out of large catches as population control commences. Continue reading...

UNSCRAMBLED – A 21-year-old man with severe autism has beaten the Rubik's Cube world record. Continue reading...

GATOR SHOCK – A couple were startled by their barking dog when an alligator somehow sneaked into their home. Continue reading...

ENGULFED IN FLAMES – A boat carrying tourists off the coast of Greece was engulfed in flames, forcing passengers and crew to evacuate. See the frightening video...

SISTERS IN SYNC – Four sisters are all pregnant at the exact same time, and they say they didn't plan it this way. Continue reading...

A REAL BLAST – This is the secret to snapping amazing pictures of fireworks on your phone. Check out these expert tips. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First



Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION