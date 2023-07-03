July 4th trivia, 'vampire' fish sightings — and gator shocks sleeping couple
Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week
PATRIOTIC Q&A – Quiz your kids on July 4th with this list of fun, All-American holiday trivia. Continue reading…
'RESILIENT BEASTS' – "Vampire" fish with rows of sharp teeth are taking bites out of large catches as population control commences. Continue reading...
UNSCRAMBLED – A 21-year-old man with severe autism has beaten the Rubik's Cube world record. Continue reading...
GATOR SHOCK – A couple were startled by their barking dog when an alligator somehow sneaked into their home. Continue reading...
ENGULFED IN FLAMES – A boat carrying tourists off the coast of Greece was engulfed in flames, forcing passengers and crew to evacuate. See the frightening video...
SISTERS IN SYNC – Four sisters are all pregnant at the exact same time, and they say they didn't plan it this way. Continue reading...
A REAL BLAST – This is the secret to snapping amazing pictures of fireworks on your phone. Check out these expert tips. Continue reading…
CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...
