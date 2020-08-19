Jill Biden's 'down-to-earth' green dress praised following DNC speech

Green is a go.

The internet is buzzing over the emerald green coatdress Dr. Jill Biden wore during her speech at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday night.

The wife of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gave the intimate speech from inside a Wilmington, Delaware high school classroom where she once taught English, addressing the anxieties surrounding back-to-school and in-person teaching parents are facing amid the coronavirus pandemic. And the simple style by American designer Brandon Maxwell felt relatable and refreshing, stylists say.

“Everybody wants her down-to-earth look. She feels real,” Amanda Sanders, a New York City-based celebrity stylist told Fox News on Wednesday, adding that the earthy hue could be a symbol for growth and change. "It looked like a shirt dress a teacher would wear on the first day of school.”

Maxwell’s design features a leather waist belt with a wide silhouette and gold-tone hardware.

“I could imagine that in her closet even not as a politician’s wife,” Sanders said.

The dress received bipartisan approval on social media, too.

“Jill Biden’s green dress is actually the official democratic nominee I have just decided,” one user tweeted.

Others commented on how the polished look made them miss the act of getting dressed up for work, with more offices pivoting to remote work and as millions file for unemployment during COVID-19.

"Obsessed with Jill Biden's dress. I miss work dresses," another user tweeted.

