Man wears Jesus costume, hands out bread to homeless man

A man in Arizona dressed up in a Jesus costume, handing out bread to the homeless, has become instant internet gold.

In a video that has amassed millions of views on Twitter, the man, identified as Daniel Graham according to Fox 10 Phoenix, wears a white robe while riding down a street on a motorized skateboard made to look like he’s floating on a cloud straight out of heaven.

As he makes his way down the sidewalk, Graham, holding a loaf of bread, maneuvers toward a homeless man sitting on a cardboard box with a sign that read, “Food?”

He then hands a piece of bread to the man before he glides away. “Thank you, Jesus,” the homeless man said.

Twitter user @haleybaxter_ shot the video and posted it on Thursday. It’s now been viewed more 10 million times, with over 485,000 likes.

When the original poster asked the internet to help her identify the man in the costume, Graham eventually responded. "Lol. Thanks for grabbing the video of me. Hope you had a good Halloween,” he said.

His Twitter profile biography now reads: "Mill Avenue Jesus."