Woman finds husband hilariously terrorizing neighborhood in Michael Myers costume

A wife filming her Halloween-loving husband hilariously terrorizing their neighborhood in a Michael Myers costume has gone viral for all the right reasons.

The video shared on Facebook by Sabrina Zimmerman shows her husband, Greg, riding a bicycle down the street, wearing the famed mask from the cult horror film “Halloween.” Attached to the bicycle is a small carriage with a baby skeleton inside.

“Oh my God. What the hell are you doing,” Sabrina says to her husband as he rides alongside her car. “Are we these people now? Riding around with a skeleton baby and my bike?”

“Seriously get home before I have you committed,” she added.

The video has raked up more than 5.1 million views and more than 160,000 shares.

As it turns out, Greg Zimmerman’s Michael Myers stunt is a long-running joke in their neighborhood in Decatur, Indiana. Every year for Halloween the father of three gets in character to spook his neighbors.

He and his wife even created a Facebook page dedicated to his antics called “Michael Myers of Decatur.” In another video, Zimmerman is in costume pushing his baby skeleton in a swing outside their home.

“Our neighbors are going to think you’re weird, Evan,” Sabrina says as horror music plays in the background. “You’re so weird. You’re not even pushing a real baby.”

Just as she pleads for her husband to get back in the house, a boy can be heard yelling “Is that real?”

While Zimmerman may not be the “real” Michael Myers, he’s certainly not in short supply of Halloween spirit.