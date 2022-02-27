'Jennifer Aniston Salad' trends online as fans sample the star's 'perfect salad'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Aniston fans are sampling a salad recipe that has reportedly been a go-to for the Hollywood actress for years.

TikTok user and food blogger Snejana Andreeva of The Modern Nonna has made the "Jennifer Aniston Salad" trend on social media with an improvised recipe she created based on old articles she read that claim Aniston’s "perfect salad" includes eight easy ingredients.

Andreeva told Fox News Digital that she skipped one ingredient – chickpeas – and added her own lemon juice and olive oil dressing to better fit her "taste palate," but she still made a TikTok video and blog post that list the ingredients Aniston uses to make her perfect salad.

"I don’t know the exact measurements as, so I just improvised and made it based on consistency," Andreeva wrote in an email.

Snejana Andreeva’s TikTok Viral ‘Jennifer Aniston Salad’ Recipe 1 cup cooked bulgur wheat



½ cup diced red onion



½ cup chopped parsley



½ cup chopped mint



½ cup chopped pistachios



½ cup chopped cucumber



Handful crumbled feta cheese



Optional: Chickpeas



Optional: Lemon juice, olive oil, salt and pepper to taste

To make the Jennifer Aniston salad, according to Andreeva’s viral TikTok recipe, you’ll need cooked bulgur wheat, red onions, parsley, mint, pistachios, cucumbers and feta cheese. Though, if you want to follow Aniston’s perfected salad recipe, you’ll want to add chickpeas as well.

Andreeva recommends pairing the salad with lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, salt and pepper.

"I would absolutely enjoy it in moderation and recommend it to anyone that wants a delicious filling salad," Andreeva told Fox News Digital. "It tastes very similar to the iconic tabbouleh salad with a Mediterranean twist if that makes sense. It’s earthy, refreshing and delicious."

Personally, Andreeva thinks Aniston’s original "perfect salad" recipe tastes better when it’s served with a dressing. However, she encourages people to make adjustments according to their salad preferences.

Andreeva’s TikTok video has been viewed more than 1.6 million times and has inspired countless others to try her improvised recipe or make and review salad recipes of their own based on interviews Aniston or her "Friends" have given in the past.

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives who work closely with Aniston for comment.

In 2015, the actress reportedly shared an Instagram post that detailed the eight ingredients that make up her perfect salad, according to an article from Pop Sugar.

"My perfect salad — Bulgar [sic], cucumbers, parsley, mint, red onion, garbanzo beans, feta cheese, & pistachios," Aniston reportedly wrote in a post for Living Proof, her former hair care brand partner.

The post has since been deleted since Aniston parted ways with the brand.

It’s not immediately clear how accurate Andreeva’s recipe could be to what Aniston actually eats, but fans are sharing the video to other social media platforms.

The last time Aniston’s reported salad preferences made celebrity news headlines was in 2010 when her "Friends" co-star Courteney Cox told the Los Angeles Times that Aniston ate a Cobb salad each day they filmed their hit sitcom, which went on for a decade from 1994 to 2004.

"Jennifer [Aniston] and Lisa [Kudrow] and I ate lunch together every single day for 10 years," Cox said in the 12-year-old interview.

"And we always had the same thing — a Cobb salad. But it wasn’t really a Cobb salad. It was a Cobb salad that Jennifer doctored up with turkey bacon and garbanzo beans (chickpeas) and I don’t know what," Cox recalled to the California news outlet. "She just has a way with food, which really helps. Because if you’re going to eat the same salad every day for 10 years, it’d better be a good salad, right?"

This original recipe is owned by Snejana Andreeva of The Modern Nonna and was shared with Fox News.