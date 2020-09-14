Wisconsin teacher parodies ‘Friends’ theme song to welcome back students during virtual learning

A teacher has kicked off the start of the school year with an iconic song cover.

Paul Miller, an English teacher at a local high school in Appleton, Wis., uploaded a video of himself singing an updated version of the “Friends” theme song that reflects the virtual learning environment that the coronavirus pandemic has forced upon most of the country.

His timely parody, which was shared earlier this month on Facebook and YouTube, has been aptly named “I’ll Be Here For You” in place original song title’s “I’ll Be There For You.”

It includes lyrics, “So no one told me that life was gonna be this way. I got my lessons ready, but the students are MIA… I’ll be here for you, when you’re learning at home. I’ll be here for you, and you’ll watch me on Chrome.”

Miller’s 3-minute and 14-second video has since gone viral with more than 4,400 Facebook reactions and 550 comments.

Before the coronavirus, Miller would typically perform a song cover in-person for his students with his trusty old ukulele.

The back-to-school songs are Miller’s way of showing his students that the school year will be fun, he told Fox News.

“Obviously, I am not an expert musician. My intent is to show them that I am not afraid to take a risk and I want them to push themselves as well,” Miller explained. “This year, I have no live students because our district is fully virtual. So, I decided to put the uke down and make a music video to send home to my students.”

He acknowledged that many kids he knows of are disappointed about not being able to see their kids, but he wanted to at least put a smile on their faces as a small consolation.

Miller’s wife helped him put the “FRIENDS”-inspired music video together, which explored classrooms, hallways and other notable spots at Appleton East High School.

“I wrote the lyrics in a day, I recorded the singing in a day and we filmed it in a day,” Miller added. “I had no idea that so many people would see it.”