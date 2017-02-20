Expand / Collapse search
It's Easier Than You Think to Remove Sweat Stains From White Shirts

By Sarah Lipoff, POPSUGAR Smart Living | Fox News

When your crisp white dress shirt or favorite tee starts yellowing around the collar or under the arms, don't sweat. Removing those unsightly stains is easier than you think with the help of natural ingredients that will leave that article of clothing looking fresh.

And this eco-friendly cleaning solution costs basically nothing, which means the money you save on dry cleaning can go toward an indulgent coffee at your favorite spot.

What You'll Need:

  • 1 cup vinegar
  • ½ cup baking soda
  • 1 Tbsp. salt
  • 1 Tbsp. hydrogen peroxide

Directions: