Instagram model Shilpa Sethi's botched butt lift left her unable to sit for months

By Kate Sheehy | New York Post
An Instagram model says a botched Brazilian butt lift left her unable to sit — for six months.

“It was very painful,” Shilpa Sethi, who has led with her mammoth backside in sexy photos to land 1.2 million followers on the site, said to the Daily Mail.

The 25-year-old New Delhi woman said she spent $10,000 to get the booty-boosting surgery in Miami about five years ago.

A model says botched surgery that left her scarred and unable to sit down for months.

A model says botched surgery that left her scarred and unable to sit down for months. (Jam Press)

“I have always admired a curvy body, and I was very flat at first,” said the influencer, who explained that her enhanced assets are key to her making a living, which includes an X-rated website only accessible for a fee.

Unfortunately, the doctor turned out to be a bum, she said.

Unable to contact the doctor directly, Shilpa did a little investigating and uncovered a culture of deception in the cosmetic surgery trade.

Unable to contact the doctor directly, Shilpa did a little investigating and uncovered a culture of deception in the cosmetic surgery trade. (Jam Press)

“I chose [him] based on what I later discovered to be fake reviews,” Sethi said.

She said the butt lift — which involved taking fat from her waist and injecting it in her bottom — left her with a lopsided backside and excruciating pain.

