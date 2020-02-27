Instagram fitness trainer Kayla Itinses reveals why she doesn't overshare personal life: 'It's not authentic'

Less is more for superstar trainer Kayla Itsines, who recently shut down fans’ requests to see more of her personal life on her ever-popular Instagram account and revealed why she’d rather focus on fitness.

On Wednesday, Itsines told her 12.2 million Instagram followers that they largely misunderstood her recent, general inquiry regarding what they’d like to see more of on her page. To her surprise, the Australian influencer claimed she was asked to discuss hair and makeup as well as give virtual tours of her home and baby’s nursery – prompting her to set the record straight.

“Some people are paid to review makeup, do tours, travel and talk about their life. There are some AMAZING accounts out there and I follow a lot of them for that exact reason. That’s their job, but that’s not MY job. My job is personal training,” the Bikini Body Guide creator and Sweat app founder said. “I am a fully qualified personal trainer who has been doing this for 10 years.”

“I provide workouts, workout videos, food ideas, general motivation and most importantly, an app for women which has everything a woman needs on their health and fitness journey,” she continued. “I am SO passionate about health and fitness that I don’t venture into anything else because it’s not authentic to me and it’s not my passion.”



“You don’t know where I live, what my house looks like, what car I drive, what my makeup routine is, the time my daughter was born or what's in her nursery, because this page isn’t about that and never will be,” Itsines charged. “Social media is not my life, personal training is my life and I use social media to reach YOU and help YOU.”

Moving forward, the fitness pro encouraged fans to follow makeup or lifestyle blog accounts for expert advice on those topics.

“Follow me if you are a woman who is interested in anything to do with health and fitness. And occasionally special big Greek family moments!” she concluded.

Doubling down on her argument, Itsines’ message captioned a body shot of her toned abs in a blue sports bra and black shorts.

