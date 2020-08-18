Influencer couple promote ‘sperm giveaway’ competition on Instagram, receive mixed responses

A lesbian influencer couple on Instagram has received a mixed reception on social media after advertising a “donor sperm giveaway” for their followers.

The Canadian couple, Allie and Sam, have over 200,000 followers on the platform. Over the weekend, the pair posted a photo announcing they had recently partnered with Fairfax Cryobank, and were celebrating by offering “1 vial of donor sperm… [plus] free shipping” for one winner.

“We are so, so excited to be partnering with @fairfaxcryobank to (hopefully!) help one of you grow your family!” the post reads.

The competition, which is only available for residents of Canada, allows fans to enter by following the couple, as well as the sperm bank, and tagging themselves in the comments.

Since posting four days ago, there have been more than 8,000 responses, and over 14,000 likes.

Most who responded on Allie and Sam’s Instagram appeared to be supportive of the giveaway. Many of them shared their struggles as LGBTQ+ couples to start a family, or just trouble with conceiving. The contest is not restricted to LGBTQ+ couples.

“My fiancee and I are looking to start a family. However, with the ridiculous prices fertility clinics charge it’s looking very slim,” one person commented. “Please use your public platform to show how hard it is for LGBTQ+ couples to start a family via this route.”

“We just started our IVF process. This would be a dream / big time saving in the already huge bill. thank you for the opportunity ladies !” another wrote.

“This could be our dream come true!!!!” another commented.

However, there were some who were critical of the contest.

“I don’t know how I feel about this. I myself am a sperm baby. As the child gets older they will ask questions about who and why. It’s a very emotional process not knowing what makes you (you). And to have this as a giveaway could make it more difficult,” one person wrote.

Many who were supportive of the campaign mentioned the expense associated with sperm banks.

According to Fairfax Cryobank’s website, a vial of sperm can cost upwards of $900, with fees that can range between $650 to $1,050 for things like shipping and genetic testing, among others.

The website also mentions it typically takes “several cycles of insemination before the procedure results in pregnancy,” meaning more than one vial will likely be necessary.