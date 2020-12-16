Ikea teams with designers, tiny-home builders for mini sustainable house — and here's how much it costs

The tiny home trend keeps getting bigger.

Swedish furniture retailer Ikea teamed up with tiny home maker Escape and VOX Creative to design, build and furnish a custom tiny home for anyone who aspires to downsize in sustainable style.

The customized trailers, on sale through manfucatuer Escape, come with everything a homeowner needs to live their best life. That includes eco-friendly features like solar panels, composting toilets and an on-demand heated water supply.

Inside, inhabitants will get a queen-size bed, fold-flat couch and storage. Home designers can outfit the space with their own furniture, or try their hand at building it themselves via Ikea furnishings.

The trailer is a customized version of Escape’s Vista Boho XL model. Home prices start at $47,550, Lonely Planet first reported.

The Ikea-inspired tiny home took just 60 days to build and was made with a focus on renewable and reusable materials, designed to be both functional and ascetically pleasing.

The downsizing home trend continues to pick up speed during the pandemic as people flee expensive cities like New York and San Francisco for the suburbs. Some companies are even ramping up sales on accessory dwelling units to live alongside stand-alone homes for families with elderly parents or homebound college kids learning remote.

Indeed, nearly 40% of people living in urban areas said the COVID-19 pandemic has made them consider leaving for a less crowded area, according to a Harris Poll of 2,050 U.S. adults.

Backyard tiny homes can range in price from $40,000 to more than $200,000 depending on the size, number rooms and amenities, while more basic tiny homes can cost $25,000, including finishing costs.