IKEA shares recipe for Swedish meatballs with customers on coronavirus lockdown

This is all well and fine, but could they post a good recipe for yeast-free bread, too?

On Monday, IKEA UK and Ireland shared a recipe for recreating the chain’s Swedish meatballs at home, as IKEA and its cafes in the U.K. are currently shuttered amid the ongoing coronavirus health crisis.

IKEA’s recipe is the latest in a trend of theme parks, hotels and celebrity chefs sharing the secrets to their signature dishes for folks stuck at home during the lockdown, including Disney’s Dole Whip, DoubleTree Hotels’ chocolate chip cookies, and Ina Garten’s colossal morning cocktail.

“We know that some people might be missing our meatballs, which is why we’ve released an at-home alternative which, using easily accessible ingredients, will help those looking for some inspiration in the kitchen,” said Lorena Lourido, the country food manager at IKEA UK and Ireland. “Staying at home can be hard, but we want to help make everyone’s lives that little bit easier and more enjoyable.

“Bon appétit or, smaklig måltid, as we say in Sweden!”

Along with the recipe, IKEA released an illustrated recipe card, printed in the style of its assembly directions, to assist in the kitchen. (Not a meat-eater? Don't worry. IKEA has previously revealed the recipe for its vegetarian "meatballs" too.)

Now if only IKEA would reveal its secret for those IKEA cinnamon buns, we just might have a whole meal on our hands!

Keep reading for the recipe — complete with instructions for making the “iconic” accompanying cream sauce — courtesy of IKEA.

Ingredients: Meatballs

Makes 16 – 20

500 grams (or 17½ ounces) ground beef

250 grams (just under 9 pounds) ground pork

1 onion, finely chopped

1 clove of garlic (crushed or minced)

100 grams (3½ ounces) breadcrumbs

1 egg

5 tablespoons of whole milk

Salt and pepper to taste

Ingredients: ‘Iconic’ Swedish Cream Sauce

Dash of oil

40 grams (3 tablespoons) butter

40 grams (3 tablespoons) plain flour

150 milliliters (⅔ cup) vegetable stock

150 milliliters (⅔ cup) beef stock

150 milliliters (⅔ cup)l thick double cream

2 teaspoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Directions: