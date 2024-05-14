Iguana removed from Miami kitchen cabinet after 'dashing right into the house'



Cockroaches and mosquitoes are not the only unwanted guests to worry about if you're a South Florida homeowner. One Miami woman sent an eviction notice to a very aggressive Iguana this week.

Owner of Humane Iguana Control Michael Ronquillo shared more details of the capture caught on video with Fox News Digital in an interview.

"As the homeowner arrived and opened her front door, a large female green iguana dashed right into her house," he said.



"The iguana darted to the living room and hid under the couch, where the homeowner was able to scare it away. It then made its way to the kitchen. Finding a gap underneath the kitchen cabinet, the iguana decided to camp out in there."



Mating season for iguanas in South Florida runs from February through March, where the female invasive reptiles often burrow in inconvenient places to lay their eggs, like pools or homes. Per Humane Iguana Control's FAQ page, green iguanas often cause structural damage to private property if not safely removed.



When the female iguana burrowed in the kitchen cabinet, the homeowner called Humane Iguana Control to remove the invasive reptile. "Once we arrived, we had to make sure we could locate the iguana effectively to not cause any further damage to their kitchen."

Given that the space between the cabinets was tight, the experts needed to use technology to locate the iguana. "Using our endoscopy camera, we were able to pinpoint the exact location of the female iguana. She made it quite difficult to reach as we had to disassemble some cabinet doors and panels to reach her."



Locating the invasive reptile was not the only hiccup in the removal process. "Once the iguana noticed us, she was ready to make another run. Luckily, with our quick reflexes, we were able to capture her."



Humane Iguana control uses hand-grabbing and pole snaring, as seen in video and photos provided of this in-home capture. Both methods are considered humane as they cause no harm to either the invasive reptile or to private property. It is illegal to relocate iguanas under Florida law, as they must be euthanized after capture.

Ronquillo advises anyone who faces iguanas on their property to contact the experts for help, as the reptiles can often die stuck in place if left for too long. "It was very important to locate and remove the iguana as it could have died in that kitchen cabinet which could have left a rotting smell."

Iguanas, when cornered, will often bite, scratch or whip their tails to defend themselves, causing injuries and property damage. Using an abundance of caution and maintaining distance are recommended while waiting for help to arrive.



"We always advise homeowners to contact iguana removal experts to remove iguanas to avoid bodily harm and potential health risks. These invasive reptiles have razor sharp teeth and nails, which can easily cut through human and pet flesh."



The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has placed the green iguana on a prohibited nonnative species list since April 29, 2021.

