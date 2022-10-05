After Hurricane Ian leaves nuns stranded, Florida resident takes them in and helps them out

Hurricane Ian made landfall in south Florida last week as a category 4 hurricane — causing many people to lose their home and belongings.

A group of nuns experienced this devastation firsthand.

Fr. Adams, Sister Mary Frances and three other nuns joined "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday morning, Oct. 5, 2022, to discuss the damage that their monastery endured — and how one family helped them during a time of need.

HURRICANE IAN: FOX NEWS' STEVE HARRIGAN CARRIES SURVIVOR TO SAFETY WHILE REPORTING FROM FLORIDA

Father Adams, pastor of Church of the Ascension in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, said they knew they were in trouble.

"We could see sand from the beach from the Gulf of Mexico coming over the island and coming in our driveway," he said.

"When the generator went out, we knew we were in trouble."

Fr. Adams said the chapel on the first floor of the building was entirely flooded with water.

TINY KITTEN IN SARASOTA, FLORIDA, IS A HURRICANE IAN SURVIVOR AS SHELTER MISSES WORST OF STORM

Sister Mary Frances said a few nuns were in her convent when the water came flooding into their space.

"I couldn’t believe when it came over our eight-foot wall. It was just unbelievable," she said. "And we no idea of the devastation under[neath] us."

Adams said he is grateful that two men traveled from Hollywood, Florida, to rescue and save them from the flooding and devastation.

In the meantime, the group didn’t have anywhere to go.

That’s when Joanne Stahlman and her husband stepped in to help.

The Stahlmans invited the nuns into their home in Naples, Florida, for the time being until they were able to find long-term housing.

HURRICANE IAN DISASTER RELIEF: WAYS TO DONATE AS THE DEATH TOLL MOUNTS

"There’s so much devastation. We’ll hope and pray … that all of us coming together will help them get back on their feet," she said.

The Stahlmans were able to find the nuns a place to stay in Ave Maria, Florida, for the time being.

Those close to the sisters have set up a GoFundMe page for people who would like to contribute to helping them move forward.

People can also help them refurbish their building.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sister Mary Frances said they hope to rebuild soon.

"We just have to take it day by day," she said.