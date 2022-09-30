Expand / Collapse search
Amid Hurricane Ian, Bethenny Frankel, BStrong distributing truckloads of emergency items to Florida cities

BStrong disaster response is sending out six 'massive' semi-trucks per day filled with critical supplies

Angelica Stabile
By Angelica Stabile | Fox News
As Florida begins the massive task of rebuilding after the onslaught of Hurricane Ian, people across the nation are chipping in the help.

This includes entrepreneur and philanthropist Bethenny Frankel, owner of emergency assistance and disaster response foundation BStrong.

Frankel joined "Fox & Friends" on Friday to share that the BStrong warehouse in Doral, Florida, is "fully stocked" and ready to ship out goods to those in need.

"We have aid immediately waiting for when, sadly, things like this happen," she said. 

Bstrong truck at a facility in Florida prepares to distribute aid to those impacted by Hurricane Ian on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (Fox News)

She said the merchandise includes everything from items for pets to items for health and wellness to "building materials."

Frankel detailed that BStrong is sending six "massive" semi-trucks of supplies per day — and that these trucks were "ready to go" before Ian even hit.

The philanthropist said aid will be going to areas such as the Everglades, Naples and Ft. Myers.

On Friday, 100 BStrong volunteers were present at Next Level Church as they distributed crisis kits and aid.

Bethenny Frankel joined "Fox and Friends" on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, to discuss how her foundation, Bstrong, is providing aid to those impacted by Hurricane Ian this week.  (Fox News)

"And our model is always to eventually give cash cards for when people can use them, when people have power and can use them to rebuild communities," she said.

"So, we’re very immersed in this, and we’re very organized and streamlined." 

Frankel mentioned that 100% of donations made to bethenny.com/bstrong go toward these efforts.

Alongside BStrong’s partner, nonprofit organization Global Empowerment Mission, Frankel said they’ve been "sadly, very prepared" for this tragedy.

Philanthropist and entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel spoke to "Fox and Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt on Friday,. Sept. 30, 2022. (Fox News)

While water and clothes seem like essentials in a disaster, Frankel explained that their kits provide different items such as device chargers, energy bars, nonperishable foods, hydration packets, baby formula, kids toys, hygiene products and feminine care.

"Because we’ve done this so many times, we know exactly how to create these kits to distribute — so it’s exactly what families will need," she said.

Through November, as Florida rebuilds, Frankel said BStrong will provide more construction materials.

Angelica Stabile is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital. Follow her on Twitter at @atstabile.