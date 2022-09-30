Amid Hurricane Ian, Bethenny Frankel, BStrong distributing truckloads of emergency items to Florida cities

As Florida begins the massive task of rebuilding after the onslaught of Hurricane Ian, people across the nation are chipping in the help.

This includes entrepreneur and philanthropist Bethenny Frankel, owner of emergency assistance and disaster response foundation BStrong.

Frankel joined "Fox & Friends" on Friday to share that the BStrong warehouse in Doral, Florida, is "fully stocked" and ready to ship out goods to those in need.

"We have aid immediately waiting for when, sadly, things like this happen," she said.

She said the merchandise includes everything from items for pets to items for health and wellness to "building materials."

Frankel detailed that BStrong is sending six "massive" semi-trucks of supplies per day — and that these trucks were "ready to go" before Ian even hit.

The philanthropist said aid will be going to areas such as the Everglades, Naples and Ft. Myers.

On Friday, 100 BStrong volunteers were present at Next Level Church as they distributed crisis kits and aid.

"And our model is always to eventually give cash cards for when people can use them, when people have power and can use them to rebuild communities," she said.

"So, we’re very immersed in this, and we’re very organized and streamlined."

Frankel mentioned that 100% of donations made to bethenny.com/bstrong go toward these efforts.

Alongside BStrong’s partner, nonprofit organization Global Empowerment Mission, Frankel said they’ve been "sadly, very prepared" for this tragedy.

While water and clothes seem like essentials in a disaster, Frankel explained that their kits provide different items such as device chargers, energy bars, nonperishable foods, hydration packets, baby formula, kids toys, hygiene products and feminine care.

"Because we’ve done this so many times, we know exactly how to create these kits to distribute — so it’s exactly what families will need," she said.

Through November, as Florida rebuilds, Frankel said BStrong will provide more construction materials.