©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Last Update December 8, 2016

Humong-wich: Mexico City Makes Latin America's Largest Sandwich

By MYFOXDC.COM | Fox News
MEXICO CITY-- Now, this is what you call supersized. At almost 200 feet long, a giant sandwich created in Mexico City has broken a record in Latin America.

More than 80 people rolled up their sleeves to make the gigantic sandwich known as torta.

The ingredients included thousands of pieces of bread, lettuce, onion and tomato -- mixed with hundreds of liters of mayonnaise, mustard and other sauces.

The competitive crew now holds the record for the biggest sandwich ever created in Latin America. However, the Guinness World Record still belongs to the United States. In 2005, a sandwich was created weighing over 5,000 pounds.

