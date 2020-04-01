Howls, applause: How the US is praising health care workers during coronavirus outbreak

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

This howl’s for you.

People are coming together across the United States to show support for health care professionals through scheduled claps, cheers, and, more recently, howls.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The events have been organized through Facebook, Twitter, Reddit and other group-messaging apps and platforms to unite people in their appreciation for healthcare workers by making noise — and lots of it.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Though the motivations for howling, which has become a nightly occurrence in some areas, is not just to honor those on the front lines battling the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Now, a lot of people have put their own meaning on it," Brice Maiurro, one of the creators for “Go Outside and Howl” Facebook event, told Denver paper Westword.

"We see people who say, 'I’m going to howl for all the hospital workers, the people on the front lines.' I think it was a fun thing. It made sense with being in isolation; it makes people feel connected to each other when they howl and hear someone howl back."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Some are using the community shouts as a way to feel less alone while practicing social distancing and self-isolation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I like this site because it's bringing people together and know people out there from all over the world America coming together as one, even if it's just a few minutes,” one person commented on Facebook.

Regardless of the impetus for the primal screams, they seem to be a hit. According to Facebook, the howls will continue in the coming weeks of the coronavirus pandemic, as people are forced to stay indoors.