Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Lifestyle Newsletter
Published

How to 'woke-proof' your life, plus Taco Bell drive-thru drama

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Teresa Mull, a blonde woman, in a photo split with a group cheering over dinner

Teresa Mull, the Pennsylvania-based author of "Woke-Proof Your Life," told Fox News Digital she believes wokeness is making Americans miserable. She said one fix is to actually interact with others again — talk to people, get to know them, share a meal and more, she said.  (Fox News/iStock)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

‘POWERFUL POISON’ – An author shares practical tips for fighting wokeness, which she calls "political correctness on steroids." Continue reading...

DRIVE-THRU DRAMA – A Taco Bell customer says a "pay-it-forward" chain led to a confrontation. Continue reading...

SUPER SWIFTIE  A Taylor Swift fan in New York spent some $9,000 on Eras Tour tickets. Continue reading...

taylor swift split, with tattoo on left

A tattoo of Taylor Swift (inset, left), plus the pop star onstage at SoFi Stadium on Aug. 9, 2023 in Inglewood, California. One fan detailed his passion.  (Anthony Ye (inset)/Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

GOLDEN MOMENT – A four-year-old enjoys belly laughs as Golden Retriever pups give him kisses. See the video...

'TREASURES ARE OUT THERE' – A woman who bought a vintage designer purse for $1 earned serious bucks after auctioning it off online. Continue reading…

CREATIVE GENIUS – Did you know an American invented the folding beach chair? Fredric Arnold was a WWII hero, artist and actor. Continue reading...

World War II pilot, artist Fredric Arnold

Fredric Arnold was a decorated World War II combat pilot and creative dynamo. He invented the modern collapsible aluminum beach chair soon after the war and, at age 94, completed a stunning bronze sculpture dedicated to American airmen killed in the war. (Courtesy Fredric Arnold Family)

RESTORE MEMORIES — Understanding how to restore and possibly repair photos, videos and other files can be a lifesaver. Here's what you need to do. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.