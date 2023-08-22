Expand / Collapse search
Horse race track in Washington turns prehistoric as 200 ‘T. rexes’ race to the finish line

Over 200 competitors attended the "2023 T-Rex World Championships" in WA dressed in inflatable T. rex costumes

Associated Press
A track for live horse racing in suburban Seattle turned prehistoric over the weekend as more than 200 people ran down the track cloaked in inflatable Tyrannosaurus rex dinosaur costumes.

The 2023 T-Rex World Championships at Emerald Downs — an event that started in 2017 as a pest control company's team-building activity — ended in a photo finish on Sunday, with three competitors hitting the finish line together.

T. REX SKELETON SELLS FOR OVER $5M AT SWISS AUCTION

  People in inflatable T. rex costumes begin race
    Image 1 of 5

    Racers, including eventual winner Ocean Kim (5), leave the gates for the championship race during the "T-Rex World Championship Races" at Emerald Downs on Sunday in Auburn, Washington.  (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

  People in inflatable T. rex costumes race to finish line in first round
    Image 2 of 5

    Dionte Gilbert (84) leaps across the finish line against Seth Hirschi, back, during the "T-Rex World Championship Races" (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

  People in inflatable T. rex costumes queue in line
    Image 3 of 5

    Brody Huttenlocker, 8, center, waits in line as participants queue up to race during the "T-Rex World Championship Races." (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

  People in inflatable T. rex costumes race, one falls down
    Image 4 of 5

    Cameron Corbin (43) takes a spill near the finish line while racing in the first set of heats during the "T-Rex World Championship Races." (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

  People in inflatable T. rex costumes line up to race
    Image 5 of 5

    Dozens of participants in inflatable T. rex costumes line up to race in the first set of heats during the "T-Rex World Championship Races." (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Ocean Kim took top honors in the 100-yard dash after officials agreed Kim, of Kailua, Hawaii, hit the finish wire just ahead of the pack. Second place went to Colton Winegar of Boise, Idaho, who entered as Deno the Dino. Seth Hirschi, of Renton, as Rex Ray Machine, finished in third.

The actual T. rex roamed the planet between 65 million and 67 million years ago. A study published two years ago in the journal Science estimated that about 2.5 billion of the dinosaurs ever lived. Hollywood movies such as the "Jurassic Park" franchise have added to the public fascination with the carnivorous creature.