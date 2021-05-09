Homeowner finds secret staircase in house behind boarded up door

Old houses always come with a little bit of mystery.

Usually, older houses come with weird quirks like squeaky floorboards or unexplainable leaks on rainy days. For one new homeowner, however, her new house appears to have a sealed "secret passage."

Lindsay Grummett posted a video to her TikTok account showing off her new home. According to her, she bought a house that is 148 years old. She explains that a major factor in her decision was that the house includes one bare brick wall that she really liked.

In the video, however, she explains that while she’s been working on the house, she found a door located in the middle of a staircase. The mystery door is visibly located underneath the upstairs bathroom.

When she opens the door, however, it’s revealed that the area behind the door is boarded up. At the bottom of the door frame, however, the beginnings of a staircase are visible. Grummett has not yet revealed where this supposed staircase leads.

In a follow-up video, she explained that part of the reason why she waited to go exploring is that she’s "a little baby." According to her, all of the comments the original video received about the blocked-off area holding ghosts or spirits has left her unwilling to explore the area alone, so she was waiting for her boyfriend to return home from a trip.

She later replied to a comment on the original post that she was having trouble uploading the official follow-up video, but that it appears that the staircase had been boarded up because of a renovation to the bathroom that cut into the attic’s stairwell.

Since uploading the original video, it has been viewed over 7.1 million times.